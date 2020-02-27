Breaking
NICHOLAS HUBA Staff Writer

A loud boom and shaking were reported in Atlantic and Cape May counties Thursday morning.

Social media messages came into The Press of Atlantic City between 9:25 and 9:30 a.m. The noise was described as a loud truck, with something falling out of it. 

The United States Geological Survey did not report an earthquake in the morning. The nearest earthquake during the morning was in western Kentucky.

How a sonic boom is created

A call into Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in Maryland, said that it is investigating the matter. An answer will come in the following days.

The atmosphere is favorable for any loud sound waves a few thousand feet high in the atmosphere to travel down to the surface quickly. This strong 'mixing' is why winds are strong Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect through 6 p.m.

In the past, similar incidents have happened in the region. On Jan. 4, 2017 a sonic boom, cause by an aircraft off the coast, caused rattlings. A few weeks earlier, on Dec. 2, 2016, tremors were felt from an F-35 "Joint Strike Fighter" during the afternoon.

