A loud boom and shaking were reported in Atlantic and Cape May counties Thursday morning.
Social media messages came into The Press of Atlantic City between 9:25 and 9:30 a.m. The noise was described as a loud truck, with something falling out of it.
My house was shaking in Hammonton, about 3 shakes over 5-7 seconds— Frank Intessimoni (@SJmedic911) February 27, 2020
The United States Geological Survey did not report an earthquake in the morning. The nearest earthquake during the morning was in western Kentucky.
A call into Naval Air Station Patuxent River, in Maryland, said that it is investigating the matter. An answer will come in the following days.
The atmosphere is favorable for any loud sound waves a few thousand feet high in the atmosphere to travel down to the surface quickly. This strong 'mixing' is why winds are strong Thursday. A wind advisory is in effect through 6 p.m.
I heard it here— Dave Leo (@TravelwdavDave) February 27, 2020
In the past, similar incidents have happened in the region. On Jan. 4, 2017 a sonic boom, cause by an aircraft off the coast, caused rattlings. A few weeks earlier, on Dec. 2, 2016, tremors were felt from an F-35 "Joint Strike Fighter" during the afternoon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.