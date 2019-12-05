For the second day in a row, South Jersey will show off its agility, dodging another round of rain and snow showers that will fall to the north. As high pressure comes in for the weekend, expect sunshine, with a pendulum swing of temperatures.
Friday morning will see thickening clouds, with temperatures already rising through the 30s. The clouds that moved in earlier in the night act like a blanket, insulating South Jersey from losing any additional heat.
The surface map sets up like this for Friday: A piece of energy will move out of the Northern Plains and into New England. Meanwhile, high pressure will follow behind it.
Since it’s a weak piece of energy, its showers, both of the rain and snow variety, will not reach us. Any showers will stay confined to the far northwest corner of the state.
Not to say we won’t see some effects, though. Cloud cover will be pretty extensive. On what I’d imagine to be the positive side for many, temperatures will be around 50 degrees on a west to southwest wind.
The cold front attached with that system will pass during the evening. Again, we’ll stay dry, though clouds will clear out, and we’ll cool down pretty quickly. You’ll want the winter coat and maybe a little extra layer, too. Temperatures will be in the 30s by midnight. Lows will be around 30 on the mainland come Saturday morning, with mid-30s at the shore.
High pressure will be centered right overhead for Saturday. That means sunshine, and plenty of it, despite the short days. It will be chilly, though. We will struggle to hit 40 degrees, even at the shore. Hey, the weather will fit in with the holiday scene.
Sunday will remain dry and temperatures will pop back up to seasonable levels, and then some.
Highs will sit right around 50. If you are procrastinating your holiday decorating, this will be the day for you.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
We then look to the south for what will happen at the beginning of next week. A strengthening cold front and low pressure system will move from the Great Plains into Atlantic Canada between Sunday night and Tuesday. Meanwhile, southerly flow out ahead of it will bring rain for us Sunday night and at least the possibility of rain holds through to Tuesday night.
Sunday night into Monday morning looks to be the wettest period of this time. There will be one more soaker during this time, too, but it depends on when the cold front actually sweeps in. I’m figuring for at least a few hours Tuesday it will do this. It looks like a windy Tuesday.
So, outdoor work or other plans should find another day. Conditions will clear into the middle of next week.
On a side note, Friday also begins our darkest 30-day period of the year. South Jersey will see no more than 9 hours and 31 minutes of daylight. My mom loves this time of the year, how about you? Drop me a line.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.