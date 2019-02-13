South Jersey will be blue for Valentine’s Day, but not because of upsetting weather. Mother Nature will show her love with a bright, blue sky Thursday. Stormier weather will come for Presidents Day weekend, though.
Morning temperatures start off in the usual winter jacket category, in upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Southwest winds will blow as the day goes on. A ridge of southern high pressure will begin to build. The result will be a day in the upper 40s during the afternoon. With the mostly sunny sky, it will be fairly comfortable.
Evening plans will be on target for this time of year. Temperatures will slide through the 40s. Overnight, some clouds will build. It will be a milder Friday morning, with lows in the upper 30s.
Those southwest winds will be strong Friday. Sustained winds around 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph will be the case. This will really help to tap into air from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs of near 60 degrees will be expected — about 15 degrees above average for this time of year. It’ll be T-shirt weather indeed, though the shore will be in the mid 50s due to the chilly oceans. Filtered morning sun will give way to afternoon clouds.
A strong low-pressure system will move through Quebec. However, its trailing cold front will be moisture starved. Rain showers will be unlikely for much of the area. However, a brief shower or two will not be ruled out north of the White Horse Pike after 3 p.m.
A cold front will pass Friday evening. Expect a quick drop in temperature, so bring the jacket if you are heading out. Temperatures should be in the 40s by midnight.
Then we turn to Presidents Day weekend. I believe many in the weather world will tell you this weekend is synonymous with stormy weather and nor’easters, for whatever reason. This weekend will be no different.
The first half of the day will be dry. However, a storm system will eject out of the Rockies, slide nearly west to east across the United States and head off shore. As has been the case all winter, when these type of storms have happened, South Jersey cashes in on the wintry weather.
Details will be hashed out in Friday’s edition of The Press. However, expect a minor to moderate event. I’m most confident in Cape May seeing rain, while I’d be more confident in those north of the White Horse Pike seeing snow, if it fell there. I will have more details on Friday.
Furthermore, the late Sunday into Monday has an even stronger signal for a storm.
I’m not sold on this being a big wintry producer for us. However, heavy rain and coastal flooding could be a concern.
