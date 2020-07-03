South Jersey Fourth of July fireworks: Where they're canceled, still scheduled
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The annual Fourth of July fireworks at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa have been canceled.
Hammonton
Hammonton officials are hosting a fireworks display, which can be viewed from the Hammonton High School located at 566 Old Forks Road, Hammonton on July 4 at 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 5.
Officials ask anyone attending to please practice social distancing and follow all guidelines put in place at the State level.
“Even with Coronavirus, we were going to find a way to celebrate our freedom, those who have fought for that freedom and those who continue to protect it” said Mayor Steve DiDonato.
For more information or if you have any questions regarding the fireworks, contact Hammonton Town Hall at comm@townofhammonton.org or 609-567-4300.
Margate
The City of Margate officially postponed their annual 4th of July fireworks show until September 26th during the Fall Funfest.
Officials asked that all take appropriate precautions and follow all guidance from health authorities.
Ventnor
Ventnor officials said Tuesday that they have canceled their Fourth of July fireworks at the fishing pier after area municipalities canceled their displays.
"We were informed that area fireworks have been canceled so have decided to cancel our viewing at the pier," according to the post. "Thank you for your interest and hope you can celebrate the holiday safely another way!"
Cape May County
Middle Township
Middle Township has reluctantly announced that the Township's Fourth of July fireworks show will be postponed until Friday, Sept. 4.
Ocean City
Ocean City Mayor Jay A. Gillian announced that Night in Venice and the Fourth of July fireworks would not be held this year.
Gillian believes these are important traditions to preserve, and he had hoped that the city would be able to plan for safe events.
“But, with the enormous influx of people we’ve seen over the past few weeks and with the governor still prohibiting mass gatherings and dense crowds, we do not believe it would be responsible to continue with these popular events,” said Gillian in a letter on the city’s website. “The health and safety of everybody who loves Ocean City will always be our top priority.”
Sea Isle City
City Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced the cancellation of this year’s July Fourth Weekend activities, including Family Night at Excursion Park on July 3, the Junior Olympics competition at Dealy Field on the morning of July 4 and the annual fireworks show.
Officials also cancelled all of our Saturday Night Concerts at the Band Shell, as well as the Family Fun Nights on Monday evenings and the Baby Parade on July 14.
Wildwood
Wildwood's Fourth of July "Fireworks Spectacular" was canceled Tuesday.
“Wildwood is ready, willing and able to produce a spectacular fireworks show,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “However, as we’ve seen with the delay of opening indoor dining this week, the public is not adequately following Covid-19 public safety rules such as social distancing. We can’t take a chance that Wildwood sees a spike in cases and shuts down our businesses who have already suffered immensely due to closures.”
Cumberland County
Bridgeton
Bridgeton officials have canceled the city's fireworks display in City Park.
Millville
Millville officials have scheduled fireworks 9 p.m. July 4 at Union Lake Park, located at Sharp Street and Columbia Avenue.
Vineland
Vineland officials are planning to host its fireworks at the Vineland High School complex, just off East Chestnut Avenue.
