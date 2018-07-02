South Jersey Gas will begin gas-main construction in Egg Harbor Township around July 9, according to an advisory sent Monday.
The construction is part of the Accelerated Infrastructure Replacement Program and is expected to be complete by October, according to a news release.
Natural gas main upgrades will begin from Lowell Avenue to Spruce Avenue along the East Black Horse Pike, and work will continue on side streets Lehigh, Mt. Vernon and Heggen avenues.
There will be lane closings with traffic-control personnel directing drivers around the work. Additional road closings on narrow side streets can be expected, the release said.
The work will take place 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday with some night work along East Black Horse Pike. Some Saturday work might also take place.
The goal of the program is to replace aging bare steel mains with durable plastic pipe, according to the release.
Residents and businesses on the streets will have access to and from their properties.
The concrete openings will be temporarily patched with asphalt until final restoration and paving, which is expected for completion by the fall, the release said.
For more information, contact South Jersey Gas Atlantic Division at 609-645-2690, extension 6459.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.