South Jersey grocery retailers are responding to the spread of COVID-19 by adding plexiglass barriers at checkout lines to separate staff from shoppers.

Acme Markets, a chain with several locations throughout Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, announced Wednesday in a Facebook post that they have installed the guards “as a protective barrier between customers and checkers.”

They also announced that they have increased the hourly pay for store associates, distribution center and milk plant employees by $2 an hour. In addition, they’ve placed arrows in aisles so customers maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other shoppers in the store and at checkout.

While many businesses throughout the state have been mandated to close after Gov. Phil Murphy announced sweeping restrictions Saturday, grocery stores and pharmacies have been deemed essential and are allowed to stay operational during the pandemic.

“We have continued to take enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch points of the store throughout the day, as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day,” Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Acme’s parent company, Albersons, said. “Cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations continue to be available at key locations within the store for your convenience.”

In a Tuesday news release, Walmart executives announced that they are installing sneeze guards at the pharmacy lanes at Walmart and Sam’s Club locations. They’ll be installing the plexiglass barriers at Walmart registers over the next two to three weeks.

“Staying safe and healthy is more important than ever for our associates, our customers and for us,” according to the release. “Installing these barriers is another way Walmart is helping bring peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to keep our people and our stores safe.”