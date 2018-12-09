Atlantic City International Airport took the top spot for the wettest November in the 75 year history of the site, just one part of what may very well be an all-time record year.
10..59 inches of rain fell at the airport in Pomona during November, breaking the previous record by a little under an inch. The ark-building amount was over 3 times what is usually received during the month.
The rain was not a consistently dreary month, likely London or Seattle typically is. Less than half of the days had measurable rain. Rather, the rain came in bunches.
Five days, November 9, 13, 15, 24 and 26, saw the rain gauge top an inch. That included a 2.74 inch amount on the 24, which brought flooding rains. These were not just localized events either. As the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist points out, seven storms deposited an inch or more of rain on numerous locations.
As a whole, the Garden State wound up the second wettest all time, averaging 8.77 inches of rain and melted snow for the month, 5.16 above the monthly average. The New Jersey Mesonet station in West Cape May was the "lowest" for the state, coming in "only" at 5.94 inches. However, that was still twice the climatological average.
Climatological Fall in Rare Territory
As one may imagine looking at their lawn, the deluge of wet weather has extended well before November. Climatologist Fall, which includes September, October and November, will go down as the wettest fall on record, too.
And it is not even close.
Atlantic City International Airport clocked in 25 inches of rain exactly. Already impressive is that it more than doubles the average amount seen through this three month span. However, the clip at which it broke the previous record is something New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson called rare.
The previous record? 2018 broke it by 5.95 inches.
Taking into account the state as a whole, 2018 captured the gold medal for highest precipitation. 20.67 inches of melted snow and rain fell, on average. That runs laps around the previous record, which was 18.00 inches in 2006.
Full Steam Ahead for Wettest Year
When November ended, Atlantic City International Airport already sat just outside the medal podium in fourth place. 61.91 inches of precipitation fell.
Throw in two days of rain, plus a snow day for most on December 5 and the airport entered into third place.
As of December 8, 62.63 inches of precipitation has accumulated. With the all-time record just 3.14 inches away, will all of the soggy soil have a first place mark to go along with it?
According to Robinson, even if December winds up just around average in term of precipitation, that would be enough to hurdle 2018 to the top of the record books.
