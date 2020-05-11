An operator of unisex hair salons, including Hair Cuttery locations in South Jersey, has been ordered to pay $1,149,965 in back wages to more than 7,500 employees, according to news release Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found Creative Hairdressers Inc. — doing business as Hair Cuttery, Salon Cielo, Salon Plaza and BUBBLES The Color Salon — closed all of its 750 salon locations on March 21 amid the coronavirus health crisis and failed to pay their employees' final paychecks.
By doing so, the employer violated the minimum wage and overtime provisions of the Fair Labor Standards Act and affected more than 7,500 employees, the Labor Department said.
Creative Hairdressers Inc. filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy subsequently and was purchased by another company, the Labor Department said.
Once it learned of Creative Hairdressers Inc.'s failure to pay their employees and of the employer's bankruptcy filing, the Labor Department sought to be included in the bankruptcy proceedings.
As a result, the department secured back wages for employees at Hair Cuttery shops in Rio Grande, North Cape May, Mays Landing, Hammonton, Vineland, Millville and Bridgeton, according to haircuttery.com and the Labor Department.
Back wages were also secured for employees in multiple states including Connecticut, Delaware and Florida, the Labor Department said.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland ordered Creative Hairdressers Inc. to pay the back wages.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.