In May we had an eight-day streak of wet weather across South Jersey. While the next eight days are not all washouts, we could tie or exceed that as the weather gets stuck in a traffic jam pattern.
I’ve been trying to find other ways to describe this pattern. So let’s put it in the context of history.
In the middle of May, we had an eight-day streak of measurable rainfall, tied for the 11th longest of all time. That may not seem all that impressive until you realize records go back to 1873.
The reason for the rainy stretch was a stationary front that lingered over the mid-Atlantic. As a result, rain chose South Jersey to be ground zero.
Looking at this stretch, our reason is different but yielding the same result. High pressure over nearly all of the Atlantic Ocean will combine with low pressure in the mid-South to drive southerly winds in from the tropics. There will not be much to push it out. A cold front will pass through Friday into Saturday. However, it will only weaken, not destroy, the pattern.
So, in terms of the weather, Monday will have scattered showers/storms all day. Any storm can bring 1- to 2-inch-per-hour rates to the region, enough to create localized flash flooding. The shore will be a little drier than the mainland. Activity tapers off after dark, but does not stop completely.
Tuesday is still looking to be the driest day and one where I would not cancel any outdoor plans. Otherwise, Wednesday morning is looking pretty dry. However, Wednesday night into Thursday should be more wet than not. Going into the weekend, Friday through Sunday should return back to storms being more miss than hit for us.
Even into next week, the pattern does not let up. It is possible the next day I put a dry icon in the forecast box will not be until August.
It will feel swampy outside through the week. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper-80s (except on Monday) on the mainland. The shore will be at or above 80. Dew points will be a sticky 70 to 75. The heat index will be a factor, but not oppressive, staying between 90-100 degrees. Leave the air conditioner or at least the fans on at night. Lows will be 70 to 75.
