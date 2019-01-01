Rachel Buckchetsky rang in the new year on Shore Medical Center's maternity floor by giving birth to one of the first babies of 2019 in the region.
"Her birthday will be fun," Buckchetsky said Tuesday afternoon.
Several South Jersey hospitals in Atlantic and Cumberland counties saw New Year's Day babies, with some busier than others.
Shore labor and delivery registered nurse Sarah Harrison was with Buckchetsky, 31, of Ocean View, as she gave birth to Delilah, a 7-pound, 1-ounce girl at 8:48 a.m. Harrison said two other births followed that afternoon.
Buckchetsky, a new mother, said she didn't think it would happen on the holiday, but it did come close to her due date of Jan. 2. Delilah, whom Buckchetsky named after her maternal grandmother, was swaddled in a pink blanket and slept quietly in a bassinet beside her bed.
This is the second grandchild for Julie Buckchetsky, who was at the hospital with her daughter.
"I'm just trying not to take her out (of the bassinet)," she said, smiling.
A baby girl named Eliza, born at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, was one of the earliest births in the region Tuesday. She was born at 3:12 a.m. at 5 pounds, 3 ounces and 18.5 inches long to a family from Gloucester County, hospital officials said.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center saw its first baby of the year when parents Shannon and Bradford Artis, of Cape May Court House, welcomed a boy named Jaxxon at 3:52 p.m. at the Mainland Campus in Galloway Township. He was 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 20 inches long.
