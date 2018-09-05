The thermometer again hit the 90 degree mark at Atlantic City International Airport Wednesday for the third day in a row. This now puts southeastern Jersey in its fifth heat wave of 2018 and the first one completely in September since 1985.
90 degrees was first reached at 12:10 p.m. at A.C. Airport. The streak puts the area in company with the 91 degree mark on Labor Day and the record breaking 96 degree reading on Wednesday.
Wednesday update: It is official. At 96 degree, the high temperature record has been broken.…
A large ridge of high pressure sitting overhead is the one to thank (or blame) for this. This created for a stagnant air mass, allowing the September sun to heat up the region. It is not just the heat, too. Dew points have firmly been in the sticky category, in the mid-70s throughout the area. This has prompted the heat index to soar to around 100 degrees.
Every layer of the atmosphere has high pressure circulation going on right around NJ.#RidgeLife @deathridge600dm @DanManWX pic.twitter.com/aPaIHOL4qf— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) September 5, 2018
This will be the fifth heat wave that 2018 has seen thus far. The last time the region has had five heat waves in one year was 2012, so not that long ago. More impressive is how deep in the warm season this is occurring. You have to go back to Sept. 4, 5 and 6 of 1985 to have a three day streak of the thermometer at or above 90 degrees.
This is not the only record likely to be broken on Wednesday, either. The morning low temperature was only 74 degrees. As long as we stay above 74 degrees by midnight (not know at the time of writing), a record for the warmest minimum low temperature for the date will be set.
In fact, it has been these warm minimum low temperatures that promoted South Jersey to experience it's second hottest August on record, according to New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson. However, at A.C. Airport exactly, it was the hottest August on record.
Minimum temperatures for the month averaged to 71.5 degrees. That is the all-time warmest monthly low temperature, breaking the old record by nearly a degree.
LISTEN: August 2018 Climate Roundup with Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson
Thursday is almost a guarantee to reach 90 degrees. Low 90s expected on the mainland. In fact, a heat advisory is out for Ocean County on Thursday as a result. If that were to occur, that would be the longest heat wave in the month of September in recorded history.
