The National Weather Service has placed all of South Jersey in a severe thunderstorm warning as a pattern busting cold front is set to sweep through.
The warning is in effect through 1 a.m. for Vineland to Bridgeton on west in Cumberland County. A new warning then went into effect for the remainder of the region, which will last through 1:30 a.m.
A narrow line of heavy rain, without lightning, has had a history of wind damage. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible, which may bring power outages, downed trees and toppled over loose objects. High profile vehicles will sway in the wind.
While unlikely, a tornado will not be ruled out. A tornado warning was issued for the Philaelphia suburbs as well as in Mercer and Middlesex counties. However, no touchdown was confirmed as of 12:15 a.m.
Roadway flooding will be confined to just areas of poor drainage.
Winds have already been high. Wind gusts of 46 mph and 54 mph were reported at Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, respectively. Winds gusts in the 30s and 40s have been common all evening long. Concerns for strong winds have been forecasted since Monday.
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday afternoon.
