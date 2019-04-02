Cold Weather
Andrew Morgan (right) and his sons Nathan 13 and Liam 8, of Culpeper, Virginia, bundle-up as they walk the Wildwood Boardwalk, Thursday Dec. 28, 2017. The Morgan's were visiting Wildwood on a mid-twenty degree day after attending a relatives graduation at U.S. Coast Guard Training Cape May, (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

When it comes to the potential for a low temperature record in South Jersey on Tuesday, the football terminology “after further review, the ruling on the field stands," will do. 

Atlantic City International Airport, the main climate site in The Press' coverage area, reported a low temperature of 23 degrees on Tuesday morning. This tied the 23 degree value set back in 2013. 

However, the five minute observations at the airport never reported a temperature lower than 25 degrees. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly notes that A.C. Airport was reporting bad data on Monday afternoon, evident by the 80 degree plus readings. The sun was out, yes, but it's not shorts weather in South Jersey yet.

ACY Temps

The column second from the left shows the temperature observations at Atlantic City International Airport. Note the reading between 3:40 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Monday. 

When prompted about the reading being official, the NWS said that, after much discussion, there was not enough evidence to overturn the reading.

The New Jersey Mesonet's Egg Harbor Township station reported a morning low of 25 degrees. Plus, dew points were in the upper teens during the early morning at the airport. This is important because on calm, cool nights like Monday night's, air temperatures can cool very effectively. The dew point acts as a floor for where the temperatures can ultimately sink to. 

Therefore, the record stands. Millville Executive Airport also tied a record low, bottoming out at a chilly for any time of air 21 degrees, last set in 1964. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

