When it comes to the potential for a low temperature record in South Jersey on Tuesday, the football terminology “after further review, the ruling on the field stands," will do.
On the heels of this past weekend's near 11,600 acre fire in the Pinelands, conditions will …
Atlantic City International Airport, the main climate site in The Press' coverage area, reported a low temperature of 23 degrees on Tuesday morning. This tied the 23 degree value set back in 2013.
However, the five minute observations at the airport never reported a temperature lower than 25 degrees. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly notes that A.C. Airport was reporting bad data on Monday afternoon, evident by the 80 degree plus readings. The sun was out, yes, but it's not shorts weather in South Jersey yet.
When prompted about the reading being official, the NWS said that, after much discussion, there was not enough evidence to overturn the reading.
The New Jersey Mesonet's Egg Harbor Township station reported a morning low of 25 degrees. Plus, dew points were in the upper teens during the early morning at the airport. This is important because on calm, cool nights like Monday night's, air temperatures can cool very effectively. The dew point acts as a floor for where the temperatures can ultimately sink to.
Therefore, the record stands. Millville Executive Airport also tied a record low, bottoming out at a chilly for any time of air 21 degrees, last set in 1964.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.