Changes in latitude, changes in attitude? We're doing just fine, thank you. South Jersey felt like Florida Thursday morning.
Thanks to a strong southwesterly flow and a little bit of a wind, morning low temperatures stayed around 10 degrees above average in the Garden State. This meant plenty of mid to upper 70s and that's without factoring in how it felt with the sticky mid-70s dew point.
With the exception of Millville, none of our locations will tie or break daily maximum low temperature records. Millville, at 77º will tie the record as long as it stays above 77º for the day.
Atlantic City International Airport ran into some "bad" luck, depending on how you look at it. The morning low was 79º degrees, not enough for the daily record but still enough to tie it for 10th place *all time* at the airport.
Picking five locations throughout South Jersey, the morning lows are matched up to the average low temperatures in Florida. The numbers were taken from the New Jersey State Climatologist, the National Weather Service and SC-ACIS2.
