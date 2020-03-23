Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Fortunate Martino, a hospice worker, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all entering the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jackson Sellwood, of Brigantine, drops off a phone for a friend who resides at the nursing home to Michelle Savage, nursing home administrator, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield. A sign on the door prohibits visitors to the facility as a precaution to the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Michele McCourt, Director of Food Services, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jackson Sellwood, of Brigantine, drops off a phone for a friend who resides at the nursing home to Michelle Savage, nursing home administrator, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield. A sign on the door prohibits visitors to the facility as a precaution to the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Michele McCourt, Director of Food Services, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Jackson Sellwood, of Brigantine, drops off a phone for a friend who resides at the nursing home to Michelle Savage, nursing home administrator, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield. A sign on the door prohibits visitors to the facility as a precaution to the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Michele McCourt, Director of Food Services, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Angel White, a food service employee, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees, vendors and doctors at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Jewel Dunson, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Joe Fuller, a patient transport driver from Vineland, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all entering the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Joe Fuller, a patient transport driver from Vineland, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all entering the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Jewel Dunson, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Fortunate Martino, a hospice worker, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all entering the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jackson Sellwood, of Brigantine, drops off a phone for a friend who resides at the nursing home to Michelle Savage, nursing home administrator, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield. A sign on the door prohibits visitors to the facility as a precaution to the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Michelle Savage, nursing home administrator at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Michele McCourt, Director of Food Services, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jackson Sellwood, of Brigantine, drops off a phone for a friend who resides at the nursing home to Michelle Savage, nursing home administrator, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield. A sign on the door prohibits visitors to the facility as a precaution to the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Michele McCourt, Director of Food Services, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Jackson Sellwood, of Brigantine, drops off a phone for a friend who resides at the nursing home to Michelle Savage, nursing home administrator, at Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield. A sign on the door prohibits visitors to the facility as a precaution to the coronavirus, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Michele McCourt, Director of Food Services, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Angel White, a food service employee, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees, vendors and doctors at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Jewel Dunson, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Joe Fuller, a patient transport driver from Vineland, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all entering the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Joe Fuller, a patient transport driver from Vineland, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all entering the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Mirlande Romei, an LPN, takes the temperature of Jewel Dunson, as a precaution to the coronavirus for all employees at the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sign prohibiting visitors on the main entrance to the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sign prohibiting visitors on the main entrance to the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Sign prohibiting visitors on the main entrance to the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Northfield, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Barbara Makoski would have loved to have celebrated her mother's 94th birthday in person Tuesday, but Patricia Colgan lives at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township and can't have visitors.
"The nurse set it up so that me, my brother and my sister were able to talk to her through FaceTime," said Makoski, who added her mother also received cards and flowers from her family.
Makoski usually travels from Egg Harbor Township to visit her mother three times a week in person. Now, the communication is about the same number of days a week, but through video chat.
"The staff has been really accommodating," said Makoski, 71, who, like her mother, is at high risk for COVID-19 because of her age. "These are unprecedented times."
Before the general public was told to maintain social distance this week, most nursing homes and assisted living facilities started to limit exposure to their residents last week.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending visitors no longer be permitted to enter long-term care facilities.
Seashore Gardens is in close contact with the CDC and other federal and state agencies, said Alysia Price, the executive director.
"Our mission is enriching elder lives, and we're continuing to focus on our residents' happiness and well-being. We are keeping them busy with activities, such as a staff skit for (the Jewish holiday) Purim, indoor gardening activities and more," Price said.
Amber Hennessey keeps herself nimble when it comes to protecting residents from the new coronavirus at the Oceana Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Cape May Court House.
On March 11, Hennessey, executive director at Oceana, allowed family members and visitors to see residents. One day later, she asked them not to visit unless absolutely necessary.
"We are all in this together," Hennessey said. "We will do everything we are supposed to do to keep staff and residents as safe as possible."
In place of in-person visits, loved ones are keeping in touch with residents by communicating via video chat, Hennessey said. Both staff and residents are constantly being updated with what they need know to prevent themselves from contracting the disease caused by new coronavirus.
At Autumn Lake Healthcare at Overview Nursing Home in Ocean View, Dennis Township, all visitors, family, vendors and external case managers were being restricted as of last week, said Eli Finkelstein, the administrator. The agency staff and any hospice aides who need to come on the premises are being screened to see whether they have a fever, he said.
"The families have been very, very respectful," said Finkelstein, who added half of the residents have underlying health conditions. "Everyone is understanding towards this."
Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield, which is owned and operated by Atlantic County, started prohibiting visitors last week and will continue until further notice, said Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
ATLANTIC CITY — Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the closure of the city’s nine casinos, effective M…
Brookdale Senior Living has 13 communities in New Jersey, including one in Cape May Court House.
Brookdale Cape May is acting with an abundance of caution, reinforcing policies and procedures for contagious illnesses such as the flu with staff, said Heather Hunter, Brookdale's spokeswoman.
"These include reminders about flu vaccines, washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, staying home when sick and taking flu antivirals as prescribed," Hunter said.
Genesis Healthcare offers assisted and senior living and long-term care in nearly 400 centers across the country, including this state with the Southern Ocean Center in Manahawkin and the Millville Center in Millville and for Genesis-affiliated centers in Cape May County.
Since the outbreak began in China, Genesis' senior management team, clinical leadership and chief medical officer have been meeting regularly to address concerns about COVID-19, said Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for the South Jersey Genesis-affiliated centers.
"We are currently receiving regular updates on the latest admission screening guidelines and infection controls protocols," Mayer said. "Everything we are doing is in collaboration with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Public Health."
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.