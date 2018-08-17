Ice Cream at Main Event Custard
Pumpkin ice cream served at Main Event Custard in Pleasantville. Aug.15, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

Southeastern New Jersey has done nothing but sizzle through the first half of August and it is showing.

In the midst of the second heat wave this month, August 2018 takes home the gold medal for hottest start to the month on record. 

When you consider the high and low temperatures for all of the days at Atlantic City International Airport, southeastern New Jersey's main climate reporting station, the average temperature was 81.5 degrees through Aug. 15. This beats the 1988 scorcher, which was 81.3 degrees this far in the month and sits right around the average temperature for Charleston, South Carolina, for the first half of the month. High temperatures rank third for the first half of August.

The main driver for the record heat are the overnight low temperatures. Lows averaged at 73.5 degrees, about seven degrees above average.

+5 
NJ Avg. Low Temps.JPG

The coastal influence of the warm Atlantic Ocean waters has made a stretch from Stafford Township to Cape May, generally east of the Parkway, the warmest part of New Jersey when it comes to overnight lows. Image courtesy of SC-ACIS2.

If that is not enough to convince you that it was balmy, try this. No other 15-day span in the 60-year history at the airport has had warmer minimum temperatures. This puts it among the warmest places on the entire East Coast, beating the likes of Atlanta and Tallahassee.

+5 
East Coast Low Temps.JPG

Southeastern New Jersey has been no slouch in the low temperature department so far through August. The oranges along the Jersey Shore match up warmer than the interior Southeast. Image courtesy of SC-ACIS2.

High temperatures, of course, have been plenty hot, too. A heat wave, classified as three or more days of 90-degree or greater heat, happened from Aug. 8-10. It could have been a six-day streak, if not for a just-shy 89 degree reading on Aug. 7. Friday capped off the latest heat wave. 

+5 
NJ Avg High Temps.JPG

Atlantic City International Airport, in Pomona, registered an average high temperature of 89.5 degrees through the first half of August. High temperatures have been lower along the barrier islands, as well as the peninsula part of Cape May County, due to the sea-breeze. Even parts of the Delaware Bay shores have been slightly cooler. Image courtesy of SC-ACIS2

That 81.5 degree average mark not only takes top marks in the record books locally, but in the Garden State as well. Neither Trenton-Mercer Airport nor Newark Liberty International Airport, the other two main reporting sites, beat ACY's mark. 

+5 
August

Daily high temperature recorded at Atlantic City International Airport in degrees Fahrenheit. Information courtesy of the National Weather Service. 

Not only has it been hot, but it has felt like a sauna, too. Dew points throughout the month come in the 70s for most places. Using data from the New Jersey Climate Network, Hammonton had averaged a 71 degree dew point during this time, in the "sticky" category. Cape May Court House is even more stifling, at 75 degrees, in the "oppressive" category for many. 

+5 
August dew points

The very warm weather continues into Saturday. However, Canadian high pressure will likely bring a pair of comfortable but below-average days on Sunday and Monday, South Jersey's first pair since the last two days of July. 

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

