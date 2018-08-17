Southeastern New Jersey has done nothing but sizzle through the first half of August and it is showing.
In the midst of the second heat wave this month, August 2018 takes home the gold medal for hottest start to the month on record.
When you consider the high and low temperatures for all of the days at Atlantic City International Airport, southeastern New Jersey's main climate reporting station, the average temperature was 81.5 degrees through Aug. 15. This beats the 1988 scorcher, which was 81.3 degrees this far in the month and sits right around the average temperature for Charleston, South Carolina, for the first half of the month. High temperatures rank third for the first half of August.
The main driver for the record heat are the overnight low temperatures. Lows averaged at 73.5 degrees, about seven degrees above average.
If that is not enough to convince you that it was balmy, try this. No other 15-day span in the 60-year history at the airport has had warmer minimum temperatures. This puts it among the warmest places on the entire East Coast, beating the likes of Atlanta and Tallahassee.
High temperatures, of course, have been plenty hot, too. A heat wave, classified as three or more days of 90-degree or greater heat, happened from Aug. 8-10. It could have been a six-day streak, if not for a just-shy 89 degree reading on Aug. 7. Friday capped off the latest heat wave.
That 81.5 degree average mark not only takes top marks in the record books locally, but in the Garden State as well. Neither Trenton-Mercer Airport nor Newark Liberty International Airport, the other two main reporting sites, beat ACY's mark.
Not only has it been hot, but it has felt like a sauna, too. Dew points throughout the month come in the 70s for most places. Using data from the New Jersey Climate Network, Hammonton had averaged a 71 degree dew point during this time, in the "sticky" category. Cape May Court House is even more stifling, at 75 degrees, in the "oppressive" category for many.
The very warm weather continues into Saturday. However, Canadian high pressure will likely bring a pair of comfortable but below-average days on Sunday and Monday, South Jersey's first pair since the last two days of July.
