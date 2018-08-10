Brianna “Bree” D. Enright, 21, of Egg Harbor Township
1-15-1996 ❤ 7-19-2017
"Our daughter, sister. Angel on Earth and in Heaven. Your gorgeous smile, warm hugs, bright blue eyes, sense of humor, helpful advise, will live on in us forever!
“Her love for her 17-month-old son Dominic will always be unconditional,” said Lisa Artuso, her mother.
“I want him home and love him more than anything in this entire world. I will always be his mommy. He will always be my son. Home again, where we will all be one.” -Written by Bree, 2017.