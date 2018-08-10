Cumberland County Overdose Awareness Day
Buy Now

Maryann Dooley, of Bridgeton (center), holds a sign with photos of her late son, Edward C. LeMatty IV, during Cumberland County's first Overdose Awareness event at the county fairgrounds in Millville on Thursday, August 31, 2017. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

Faces of An Epidemic

1 of 71