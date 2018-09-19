The thunderstorms that flooded roads and brought plenty of lightning also smashed a South Jersey weather record.
Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township reported 2.13 inches of rainfall Tuesday, widely eclipsing the previous record for Sept. 18 of 0.98 inches, set in 1987.
A flash flood warning was put in place Tuesday afternoon in parts of Atlantic County. Eastern Galloway Township reported 2.14 inches of rain. While outside of the flash flood warning, West Creek, in Eagleswood Township, reported over 2 inches of rain as well.
One of the left-turn lanes on the Black Horse Pike was closed near Mays Landing as a result of the heavy rain Tuesday evening. In Cape May County, the southbound lanes near Exit 6 of the Garden State Parkway were reported to have flooding. Route 47 near Rio Grande Avenue in Middle Township also flooded.
No wet weather is expected Wednesday.
