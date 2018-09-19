Hammonton Road Flooding
A car plows through water in Hammonton.

The thunderstorms that flooded roads and brought plenty of lightning also smashed a South Jersey weather record.

Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township reported 2.13 inches of rainfall Tuesday, widely eclipsing the previous record for Sept. 18 of 0.98 inches, set in 1987. 

Rainfall 24 Hours

Rainfall between 6 a.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Atlantic City International Airport broke a record with 2.08 on Tuesday. Note that the total of 2.13 inches accounts for rain after midnight on Tuesday night. Image courtesy of NOAA. 

A flash flood warning was put in place Tuesday afternoon in parts of Atlantic County. Eastern Galloway Township reported 2.14 inches of rain. While outside of the flash flood warning, West Creek, in Eagleswood Township, reported over 2 inches of rain as well.

MARFC Rainfall

Eastern Atlantic and Ocean counties were one of the hardest hit areas from storms on Tuesday. 2 to 3 inches of rain was estimated by NOAA. 

One of the left-turn lanes on the Black Horse Pike was closed near Mays Landing as a result of the heavy rain Tuesday evening. In Cape May County, the southbound lanes near Exit 6 of the Garden State Parkway were reported to have flooding. Route 47 near Rio Grande Avenue in Middle Township also flooded. 

No wet weather is expected Wednesday.

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

