ABSECON — At one point during the three years Jim Smith worked to have a Sept. 11 memorial built in the city, a woman approached him in a grocery store while he shopped.
The woman asked Smith if he was the guy who obtained the steel from the World Trade Center. When he confirmed his identity, she said the city didn’t need one more memorial and that he was an idiot.
Smith did not say one word to the woman. He took his shopping cart and kept on walking, but he believes he could have bent the shopping cart bar with his hands based on how tightly he was gripping it with anger.
The memorial was finished on Sept. 11, 2016, with a 16-foot piece of steel beam as its base.
“The day of the dedication, she walks up to me ... tears running down her face,” said Smith, who added the woman said she owed him an apology. “I’m the one who said we didn’t need one more damn memorial. Is it too late to donate to it?”
Smith, along with other South Jersey residents, helped construct more than a half dozen 9/11 memorials and are focused on commemorating the lives lost.
As the attacks move further into the past, they also want to make sure people either don’t forget, or they learn about these events even if they were not alive at the time or not old enough to realize what was happening.
Joan T. Kramar walked in solemn tribute along with the other Stone Harbor Council members, the police and fire honor guards and the mayor behind a small section of World Trade Center I-beam that was brought into town during the 2012 Memorial Day Parade.
Freedom Park, which houses the artifact and is located on 96th Street between Second and First avenues alongside the fire company, was dedicated on Sept. 11, 2014. Kramar was the chairperson of the borough’s 9/11 committee. The more than 70,000 responders and survivors receiving medical monitoring or treatment for their injuries should not be forgotten either, she said.
“It symbolizes all that we are and how sometimes we must endure sorrow and hardships, so that all Americans may have the right to freedom,” said Kramar, a great-grandmother.
From 2014 to 2016, a 9/11 memorial ceremony was held in Freedom Park.
Children from kindergarten through fifth grade, who were not born when 9/11 happened, made posters depicting what they thought it was about as part of the event.
“Some of them would bring tears to your eyes. I have been involved in many projects in Stone Harbor, but none have been more meaningful than our 9/11 Memorial,” Kramar said.
This year, as they did last year, the Stone Harbor Council and the mayor will attend the 9/11 ceremony in Avalon, but Kramar spent part of last year and will spend part of 9/11 this year at the Stone Harbor memorial.
Avalon Mayor Martin L. Pagliughi, the borough and its residents spent more than a year working to secure the 1,800-pound piece of metal from the World Trade Center site; it’s now a permanent fixture on Dune Drive and the focal point of the 9/11 Memorial Plaza.
Of the $75,000 needed to build the memorial, 75 percent came from year-round residents, Pagliughi said.
Pagliughi has noticed a decrease in interest in people’s commemoration of 9/11 over time, but he hopes this year’s ceremony revives interest.
An organization known as the Military Veteran Partners asked the borough about holding a ceremony at the Avalon 9/11 memorial. The group of about 40 entrepreneurs invests in and mentors veterans in their business efforts.
Avalon’s ceremony will be held at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday and will include participation from the American Legion, the 7 Mile Singers and others.
A 9/11 service will also be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Absecon 9/11 Memorial behind City Hall on Mill Road.
Smith, the Absecon 9/11 Memorial Founders Committee president, Ed Vincent, the committee’s construction manager, and attorney Lynn Caterson, the committee secretary and general counsel, did not just spearhead the creation of the municipality’s 9/11 memorial. They were instrumental in the creation of a registry that lists municipal 9/11 memorials throughout the state, which was the first of its kind in the nation.
Vincent and Smith will be working next year to see if they can convince Congress to pass legislation to create a national list of 9/11 memorials.
They feel this is the best way to have future generations remember 9/11.
“Once you refer to these projects as listed on a registry, like national parks or Pearl Harbor, it becomes national, and more people will have an interest in getting it out as an educational tool. That’s the purpose of it,” Vincent said.
