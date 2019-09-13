After a one-day blip of clouds and cool weather, local’s-summer weather will return for another weekend.
On Friday, we were under the influence of a high-pressure system in New England and a stationary front in the mid-Atlantic. For Saturday, the coast-to-coast front I mentioned in Thursday’s column will almost be out of here. A warm front will enter during the afternoon, with a cold front passing Saturday night.
What does that mean for our weather? Not much at first. We’ll have a very September-like morning, with crisp air and temperatures around 60 on the mainland and the upper 60s at the shore. We’ll continue with the mostly cloud sky.
Winds will blow out of the southeast for the morning, flipping to the south during the afternoon. When that happens, we’ll see the clouds break apart and temperatures bump up. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s, right around seasonable.
Going into Saturday evening, the clouds will build back in as that cold front approaches. It’s going to be limping in, though, far away from its main source of power in northern Quebec. The result will be showers that develop between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. If you will be heading out late, bring the umbrella. These spotty showers will continue for the rest of the night. Turn the air conditioner back on, with muggy lows of 65-70 degrees.
Sunday morning will see clouds and a few showers. So while it won’t be the best start to the day, I still wouldn’t cancel any early outdoor plans, as they will be pretty spotty. On top of that, I believe they will be mainly confined to those south of the Black Horse Pike.
Showers will pull out between 8 and 11 a.m. Then, we’ll have a mostly-sunny and comfortable, summery afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s in most places, with cooler readings at the shore.
Monday will be a dry day. The forecast questions remains how much sun there’ll be and what the corresponding temperatures will be present. The cloud shield of what could be Tropical Storm Humberto will be nearby. If we are in it, expect a gray day with highs in the 70s. If we stay in the sun, then upper 80s will be in the realm of possibility. I’ll go with the middle ground for now and update as we go.
Looking further into next week, it’ll be dry. Temperatures will stay around seasonable, as upper-level high pressure sits overhead.
