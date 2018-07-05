If you don't like the heat and humidity, you can rejoice. The streak of 90 degree-plus heat ends Thursday.
Much like the past two mornings, there will be patches of fog to start our Thursday as we sit under the same stagnant air mass as the past week. Therefore, we will have a day like the Fourth: hazy, hot and humid. We'll turn mostly sunny for the afternoon. Highs will be around 90, with heat index near 100. The shore is looking great, in the mid-80s.
Clouds will then move in and the humidity will rise on Thursday night. A low temperature of 76 is in the forecast for Friday morning. As long as that stays true, and the temperature doesn't fall below 76 on Friday, we'll tie the record for the maximum low temperature. The high temperatures on the Mainland? 88 degrees. That will be enough to end the heat wave we have just had. It was an eight day stretch, which was last seen just two years ago.
A little sun early Friday will quickly give way to clouds, as our pattern-busting front crashes into the Northeast. To reach the cooler weather, though, showers/storms will have to pass through. They will likely come as a line or two, lasting for one to three hours. Then, it will roll off the coast. The time frame for this is noon to 8 p.m. If you have outdoor plans, focus them on the morning. However, it will not be a washout.
Given how soupy the air mass is, flash flood is a concern. It will not be everywhere, but something to keep an eye on. Severe weather is unlikely.
The floor will then be taken from underneath the humidity as the cold front passes Friday evening. It will be night and day, literally and figuratively, between Friday and Saturday. Friday evening will see a clearing sky and dew points just below 70. By the time Saturday's first morning light shines, we'll have temperatures of 65 to 70, accompanied by a dew point in the refreshing 50s. The sun will increase throughout the day as it feels a bit like September. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
On Friday, Alexa Trischler makes her second return to the weather column. She'll be filling for me until the Tuesday morning edition of the column. I'll still make an appearance on social media from time to time, though.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.