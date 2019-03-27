As we hurdle into the 2nd half the week, we'll be landing on much higher footing, temperature-wise. Our best burst of spring yet will be arriving, and the ingredients for it are being whipped up on Thursday.
We will still have the winter chill in the air, running 5 to 10 degrees below average for the lows. Expect mid-20s in Vineland (shout out to the Department of Public Works for taking us around for our latest On The Road video segment) with near 32 degree weather in Avalon and at the shore. The only difference will be patches of morning fog.
There will be changes in the air, though. High pressure will still be with us, but positioned offshore. That changes our wind direction from easterly to southerly. Furthermore, in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, a ridge of high pressure has developed in the East, blowing in milder air. That will be enough to bring us into spring territory, weather wise. Expect a seasonable day under a bright, blue sky. Highs will be 50-55 degrees.
Overnight, clouds will start to build in. Temperatures will slowly fall during the evening and it will not be a bad early Spring evening to be out. By Friday morning, lows will be in the low 40s.
High pressure slips further to the east for Friday. That will keep our cloud cover higher, yes, but also turn winds to the southwest. So, we exchange the cloud cover for spring fever in South Jersey! Under a mostly cloudy sky, high temperatures will soar into the 60s on the mainland, with mid-60s for most (near 70 in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties). The shore do stay chillier, in the mid-50s.
You may be able to leave the windows opened on Friday night, at least for part of it. We'll cool very slowly, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s come Saturday morning.
Spring will reach its March fever pitch on Saturday. A warm front lifts north, brightening up the sky and strengthening the southwest winds. Afternoon highs will be around 70 degrees for those of you west of the Garden State Parkway! Closer to I-95 and further from the water, don't be surprised if you pop a 75 degree reading.
The shores will be tricky. You could very well be 45 degrees one minute and 60 the next. It'll all depend on how southwest that wind blows. In all, expect a good amount of sun.
A cold front will then break our spring break on Sunday. Expect a few hours worth of rain as the front passes through. We'll sure up the timing in Friday's column. Temperatures will still be in the 50s and 60s before the front passes.
