031818_nws_nwstpats 15
Buy Now

The annual North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parade was held on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

 Charles J. Olson

A second stroke of Saturday luck will overtake South Jersey for the region's events. 

Parades in Sea Isle City, North Wildwood and, new this year, Brigantine, will ring in the holiday on Saturday. The Stone Harbor Shhhiiver will also take place as well. 

High pressure will be the main weather play, or should it be said, leprechaun for Saturday. The showers and even thunderstorms will be long gone by sunrise. Plentiful sunshine will be plentiful during the morning, mixing with a few fair weather afternoon clouds. Temperatures will not be at the spring fever levels that Thursday and Friday brought, but seasonable weather puts right on the four leaf clover, weather wise. 

The only place where our luck will run dry will be with the winds. A strong northwesterly wind will blow, a result of the passing cold front. Sustained winds will be 16-24 mph with gusts in the 30s. 

In terms of clothing, long pants, your favorite green shirt and a light jacket will do. A hat may will be helpful as well, given the winds (just make sure to hold on to them). Winds will be strongest at the shore, where all four events will be taking place. Here's a town by town breakdown of the weather.

Stone Harbor Shhhiiver 

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Temperatures will start out in the mid-40s and then not budge much during the day. Temperatures top off near 50 by 1 p.m. and stay there through 3 p.m. Sunshine will prevail, mixing with a few afternoon clouds.

Of course, this is a plunge into the water, so you might want to know the water temperatures. It will be in the low 40s. Given the 20 mph northwest wind, it's going to be pretty... well... shivery out there. Enjoy!

North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day Parade

11:30 a.m. 

031818_nws_nwstpats 14
Buy Now

The annual North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parade was held on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Land lovers in North Wildwood will be treated to similar conditions. Expect mid-40s when it starts at City Hall, rising to near 50 degrees for the afternoon. Expect more sun than clouds, and around a 20 mph sustained northwest wind. 

Sea Isle City St. Patrick's Day Parade

12 p.m.

031818_nws_sispats 17
Buy Now

Members of the McNuts celebrate after winning the best dressed group category during a St. Patrick's Day Irish costume contest at Kix-McNutley's in Sea Isle City on Saturday, March 17, 2018. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees during the parade, aided by plenty of sunshine. Just make sure to hold on to your hats! The parade starts at Kix McNutley's.

Brigantine St. Patrick's Day Parade

1:30 p.m.

The first annual parade is receiving a nice pot of gold to kick it off. Under a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will sit around 50 degrees. Again, though, winds will be strong. 

Staying out late?

Temperatures will fall in a hurry on Saturday night. The clear sky and lighter winds will mean temperatures drop through the 40s and sit in the 30s by midnight. If you are going to be out at night, or keeping the party going, bring the winter coat. 

St. Patrick's Day itself

We'll get a double dose of luck. The sunshine will be plentiful. We exchange a few degrees on the thermometer for lighter winds. Highs will be in the upper 40s. 

Tap to read Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments