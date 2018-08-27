The fourth heat wave of 2018 and the third heat wave of August will roast the region for much of this week. Does it feel like we’ve never been as hot, as frequently? Journey with me throughout history.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are almost certainly going to top 90 degrees. Southwest winds flowing around a huge high pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean will promote the increase in heat. High temperatures on the mainland will be in the low 90s, then mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Sky cover will be filled with plenty of blue as a sunny to partly sunny sky is expected. Rain is not likely enough to put in the forecast. However, a shower or storm may pop up along an afternoon sea breeze front (15 percent chance). Shore highs will be well into the 80s. Some relief.
On top of that, we have two factors. First, we get some old-fashioned Jersey humidity. Dew points will hover around 70 Monday, then take another climb into the mid-70s Tuesday and Wednesday. That is sticky to oppressive and a heat index of 100 to 105 is expected at the peak of the day all three days. Keep your pets off the blacktop, too.
Second, overnight lows will not drop off enough for good sleeping.
Even with longer nights, lows still will struggle to drop below 70; 70 to 75 is likely the case all three nights. The air conditioner or at least plenty of circulating air will be needed.
By Thursday, we have another heat wave. So, where do we stand? We don’t have to go too far back in history to see a length of heat quite like this. Let us break it down by “achievement” for the area.
Last time with four heat waves in one year?
That would be 2012, home to an incredible five heat waves! 2011 also had five of them.
Last time with three heat waves in one month?
That would also be in 2012. Three heat waves came during July of that year, with another one ending July 1.
Last time with a heat wave so late?
2010 would be the year from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.
Last time with three heat waves in August?
This is when we’d have to go back the furthest. It’s been since 1993.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.