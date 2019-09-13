A September scorcher Thursday meant a record high temperature for South Jersey on Thursday.
Atlantic City International Airport reached a high temperature of 94 degrees. That tied the old record set back in 1961. Records at the airport go back to 1943.
Thursday's mark was also good enough for the second hottest day this late in the year. It does not crack the top ten for hottest September days, though.
On average, A.C. Airport sees at least one day at or above 90 degrees. Sept. 12 was the second 90 or greater mark, with the first being on Sept. 4.
