070518_nws_4thenterprise

On July 4th 2018, people were enjoying the beautiful weather and cooling off by the beach and bay in the Downbeach area. On the New Haven beach, beach goers are enjoying the hot sun, little breeze, and cool surf.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

A September scorcher Thursday meant a record high temperature for South Jersey on Thursday.

Atlantic City International Airport reached a high temperature of 94 degrees. That tied the old record set back in 1961. Records at the airport go back to 1943.  

Thursday's mark was also good enough for the second hottest day this late in the year. It does not crack the top ten for hottest September days, though. 

On average, A.C. Airport sees at least one day at or above 90 degrees. Sept. 12 was the second 90 or greater mark, with the first being on Sept. 4. 

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments