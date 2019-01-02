Rain showers from a developing coastal storm will continue into Thursday morning. Then, we turn drier and brighter as close out the workweek.
It will be slick on the roads for the morning commute. However, if you just take it a little slower, you will be fine. Rain showers will continue as a low pressure system continues to pull away from us.
The rain will end between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting first near I-95 and then working its way toward Cape May. The accumulation gradient will work the same way. 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain will be expected in total, highest in southern Cape May County.
After this passes, a stiff northwest wind will dry us out. Expect gusts to around 30 mph. A small craft advisory will be in effect Thursday as a result. Inexperienced mariners should avoid boating these conditions. Otherwise, highs will be in the upper 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. That is actually 5 degrees above average, as Thursday marks the start of the coldest month of the year.
A clear night on Thursday night will yield a quick drop in temperatures on the mainland. By the time sunrise on Friday comes along, places like Buena Vista will be in the mid-20s while Atlantic City hovers around freezing.
Sunshine will then continue on Friday, though some clouds will build in during the afternoon. Either way, it will be in the upper 40s again and not all that bad for outdoor work. Winds will continue to be a little stiff, with 15 mph sustained northerly winds.
Another round of rain will then arrive on Friday evening. A mature low pressure system, the same one that brought snow to Texas, will be like a bowling ball and roll straight into South Jersey.
Unlike some of our Texan friends, though, it will be plain rain for us. You'll need the rain gear heading out on Friday night. The center of the low pressure will pass 50-100 miles off our coast on Saturday morning, as rain continues. The umbrella will still be needed into the afternoon, too, though places west of the Parkway will see chunks of dry time. Rain then ends everywhere on Saturday evening.
Areas of roadway flooding will be in the realm of possibility. River flooding will be a concern, too, especially on the Maurice River, which flooded with the New Year's Eve storm. Coastal flooding will be unlikely, despite the 15-20 mph sustained onshore winds for much of the day.
