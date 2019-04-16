Colleen Callahan watched the Boston Marathon last year during a downpour, when rain fell on runners and water pooled on the streets. This year, she decided to lace up her shoes and join in.
“I saw these people running for something bigger than themselves,” she said.
While the former Ventnor resident is known for her record-breaking accomplishments in the water, Callahan took to the streets of Boston on Monday and completed the city’s marathon for a cause close to her heart.
Callahan, who graduated from Atlantic City High School in 2013 as a legend in the swimming community, winning eight individual state titles and one relay championship and competing in Olympic trials all during her four years as a Viking.
But after a 17-year swimming career that extended to the college level, she has some residual hearing loss. Callahan, now living in Boston for graduate school to become a speech pathologist, has been treated at the Massachusetts Ear and Eye specialty hospital, trusting them with what she has called her “lackluster” eardrums.
When the opportunity came up for her to run on the hospital's marathon team, she saw it as a chance to support a cause and check another item off her bucket list.
She trained with team members and others competing for a cause every Saturday for 18 weeks, doing long runs up to 21 miles.
"Just go into it with a goal and expectation for yourself, but control the controllables and let the rest be as it is," Callahan said.
Since she trained in the Boston winter, the race’s warm temperatures Monday were an unexpected challenge.
But running up the hills, feeling totally out of breath, she said she was able to look over and see others' determination, from a man running in his full police uniform and boots to someone being pushed in a wheelchair.
“The crowd really gets you to the finish,” she said. “The streets are just lined with people. You’re doing it for a bigger cause, and so is everyone else.”
Callahan raised $9,634 toward a $10,000 goal as of Tuesday. All funds raised for her team will be used for research and patient care for those who suffer from debilitating conditions affecting sight, hearing, voice, balance, taste and smell, and cancers of the eye, head and neck.
