After a quiet Friday, the western edge of a nor’easter will clip the region Saturday. However, no major issues are expected, and we will have to continue to wait for accumulating snow to fall.
Temperatures Friday morning will be pretty similar to Thursday. You’ll need the jacket and an extra layer, starting out in the mid-20s west of the Garden State Parkway and in the upper 20s to near 30 east of there.
We’ll see limited sunshine with cloud cover. There’s a small storm system out to sea that will combine with the incoming Saturday storm to keep us fairly gray.
However, high pressure will still influence the area, so it will be dry. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s, about five degrees above average for this time of the year.
Friday night will be dry if you head out. No need for the umbrella, but bundle up a bit, as we should fall into the 30s pretty quickly after dark, rising toward dawn.
This then takes us to our storm. It will happen, and likely unleash another major snowstorm in Atlantic Canada. For us, though, it’ll be a coastal graze and one that brings more rain than snow, if any snow at all.
Rain will begin between 3 and 6 a.m., starting in Cape May first and then working northwestward. Rain will be steadiest along the shore, with places like Hopewell Township or Buena perhaps just seeing a few showers. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 30s. If we were to see snow, it would be early to mid-morning, on the mainland, and it wouldn’t stick.
It’ll be a wet morning. However, in a repeat performance of last Saturday, it won’t last all that long. Between 9 a.m. and noon, the steady rain will exit. A few showers can linger into the afternoon, though.
Good news will come in the coastal flooding department. None will be expected. The waxing moon means a naturally lower tide, one the northeast winds from the far offshore storm won’t be able to overcome.
Saturday night is now the main forecast question. A strong piece of mid-level energy and an upper-level low will swing through somewhere between New England and the Carolinas. Where it goes, will be rain and snow showers.
Keep the umbrella if you’ll be out Saturday night, but any precipitation would not amount to much. Even if there’s snow, it still won’t stick, given temperatures above 32 much of the night.
Early clouds will give way to sunshine for our Super Sunday. A strong west wind will accompany the dry day, sustained 15-20 mph. There will be not much in the way of wind chills, though. Mild air will give us highs around 50 on the mainland and upper 40s at the shore.
We’ll only continue to climb the thermometer Monday and Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure in the east will yield 50s for highs both days. Each will have its fair share of sunshine, too.
