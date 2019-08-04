Communities across South Jersey plan to come together Tuesday evening for National Night Out, an annual event intended to foster a closer relationship between local police departments, first responders and community leaders and the people they serve.
National Night Out, held annually the first Tuesday in August, has grown since 1984, when it drew 2.5 million people across 400 communities in 23 states, according to the national campaign’s website. Currently, 38 million people in 16,000 communities across the nation take part in the event.
While the details of the event vary depending on the municipality, police and first responders generally host equipment demonstrations, and music, games and food are staples of the evening.
In Atlantic City, police will host their annual event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., according to a flyer. In addition to free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, and other activities, there will be firefighting demonstrations, a SWAT truck and a keepsake for the first 100 attendees.
Egg Harbor Township’s gathering is going to be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Avenue. In 2017, officials estimated more than 7,000 people attended the event, which features games, inflatable obstacles, vendors and food trucks.
There will also be National Night Out events in Absecon, Galloway, Hamilton Township, Hammonton, Linwood, Mullica Township, Northfield, Somers Point and Ventnor in Atlantic County.
In Sea Isle City, participants can try on special goggles to show how alcohol severely impairs basic functions, and the Fire Department, Division of Emergency Medical Services and Beach Patrol, as well as the Cape May County’s Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and SWAT Team will also be manning displays. There will also be snacks, face painting, games and live music.
Sea Isle's event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at Excursion Park, John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue.
Police departments in Lower and Middle townships, as well as North Wildwood and Wildwood will also be hosting events.
Millville and Vineland are also celebrating the evening at Lakeside Middle School, 2 North Sharp Street, and Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue, respectively. There will be a car show in Vineland, as well as live music, and a dunk tank and K9 demonstrations in Millville.
Atlantic County
Absecon
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the city will host their event at Pitney Park. Over 50 businesses and organizations are expected to attend, with a Game Truck for residents to play video games. The Atlantic City Black Jacks will be there, as well as displays of police and military vehicle and fire trucks.
Atlantic City
Atlantic City’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pop Lloyd Stadium, 1200 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, and will feature free refreshments, face painting, raffles for bicycles and helmets, an inflatable bouncer, music, firefighting demonstrations, SWAT truck and a free keepsake for the first 100 attendees.
Egg Harbor Township
Egg Harbor Township’s event will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 2153 Ocean Heights Avenue, and will feature fireworks at dusk.
Galloway Township
The township's Police Department will host their event at the township police station, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hamilton Township
Billed at "the area's largest and best National Night Out event," the Hamilton Mall is scheduled to host from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. They will have shark riding, live music, food trucks, face painting and Police K9 demonstrations.
Hammonton
Hammonton’s event will be held from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 with a rain date of Aug. 10 at Hammonton High School, 566 Old Forks Road. It will feature fireworks, a wing eating contest, tug of war and other activities and is sponsored by the Police Department, the Hammonton Family Success Center and the Hammonton Drug Alliance.
Linwood
The city’s gathering runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at All Wars Memorial Park, 1299 Shore Road, with free games, inflatable rides and sports clinics for all ages.
Mullica Township
The township's Police Department is hosting their event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Township Rec Field, 1513 Elwood Road. It will include free hot dogs and drinks, face painter, Chinese auction, Police and K9 Demonstration, SWAT Team, Bomb Squad and bounce houses.
Northfield
The Northfield Police Department and the Northfield Municipal Alliance for the Prevention of Alcohol and Drug Abuse are proudly co-sponsoring this year's event, which runs from 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. in Birch Grove Park, 1675 Burton Ave.
Somers Point
From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., police and law enforcement officials will host their event at William Morrow Beach on Bay Avenue. In addition to live music, there will be a K-9 narcotic demonstration and a helicopter demonstration by the Coast Guard.
Ventnor
Ventnor’s event starts at 6 p.m. and will be held behind the city library. They’ll have free hot dogs and water, activities, a DJ, a K9 demonstration and more.
Cape May County
Cape May
The city is hosting their event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue. The Nature Center of Cape May, U.S. Coast Guard, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office and others will be there, and there will be free activities for children, food and giveaways.
Lower Township
The event will run from 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln Boulevard, North Cape May. There will be public safety displays, games, prizes, a dunk tank, inflatables, complimentary refreshments and live music.
Middle Township
Held form 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarence Davies Sports Complex, 626 Goshen Rd, Cape May Court House, the event will feature live music, Cape May County Sheriff Department K-9 demonstration, food, pony rides, face painting, a drunk driving obstacle course and Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci.
North Wildwood
The city’s police department is hosting their event from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bill Henfey Park, 204 E. Eighth Avenue. They will have a BBQ, games and activities for children, as well as a movie after dark.
Sea Isle City
The city's event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Excursion Park, John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Pleasure Avenue. There will be complementary snacks, face painting, bounce houses, a photo booth, games and live music. Interactive law enforcement and safety displays manned by members of the Fire Department, Division of Emergency Medical Services and Beach Patrol, as well as the Cape May County’s Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor’s Office and SWAT Team. At the police department table, officers will allow people to try-on special goggles that show how severely alcohol impairs basic functions.
There will also be a screening of “Incredibles 2.”
Wildwood
Held at Fox Park, at Ocean Avenue between Burk and Montgomery avenues, the city’s event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and features free games, food prizes, a dunk tank and more.
Wildwood Crest
Police are hosting their National Night Out from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue, and will include public safety demonstrations, food, games, and live entertainment by The Locals.
Cumberland County
Millville
City police are hosting their event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Lakeside Middle School, 2 North Sharp Street. The first 1500 guests get a free meal ticket, and there will be games and activities, face painting, a dunk tank, K9 demonstrations, music and more.
Vineland
City police are hosting their event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Vineland High School, 2880 East Chestnut Avenue. There will be music by Eleven Eleven, food and drinks, face painting, bounce houses, a car show and more.
