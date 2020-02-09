We will see high pressures and fronts flip flop in the area to assert its dominance this week. The result will be a wide variety of weather conditions, though snow will likely be a stretch.
The main weather feature for Monday will be a cold front moving in from interior New England. Rain showers will start between 9 and 11 a.m. with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s in Bridgeton to the low 40s in Barnegat Light.
The cold front will slowly drag south during the day. We’ll see scattered showers pretty much until the mid-afternoon. Is it a washout? No. Will it be better to stay inside all day? Yes. Highs will get into the low 50s on a southwest breeze. Between .10 and .25 inches of rain will fall, lowest near Cape May.
The mid-afternoon to early evening will have a lull. However, rain will come back with a vengeance. Wet low pressure will trek out of the Deep South. By 10 p.m., it will be a steady soaker. Periods of rain will last all night long.
You’ll save on the heating bill, again, with lows ranging from 40 to 45 degrees. Actually, looking at the data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), meteorological winter so far (from Dec. 1) has the fourth lowest for heating-degree days (the lower, the warmer) since records have been kept in 1943 at Atlantic City International Airport.
It will be a slick Tuesday morning commute, with areas of fog likely as well. A steady rain will take us through the morning, as low pressure will pass nearby. However, between 10 a.m. and noon, the rain should move out to sea. Northerly winds will dry us out. So if you only have p.m. plans, you likely won’t need the umbrella.
High pressure will make a brief appearance Wednesday. Northerly winds will blow, but it won’t feel very cold, as there will be no arctic air to tap into, which has been the case for much of the winter. Highs in the mid-40s are right about average. We’ll have morning sunshine, but clouds will thicken during the afternoon.
There’s more consensus for the end-of-the-week storm. First, it will be more of a Thursday storm than Friday. In terms of snow, we do have high pressure to the north. That will pull some cold air in, but I doubt it’s enough for an all or mostly snow, system.
Rain should begin Wednesday night, and then we’ll have rain into Thursday. Strong winds will fill in behind it from the northwest, which will continue into a cooler Friday. If there were to be snow, it would be as the storm ends. However, we rarely see cold air chase down the rain in time for a flip to snow in South Jersey.
If you do like winter, we do have wintry temperatures on the way for next weekend.
