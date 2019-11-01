After three days of clouds, drizzle, winds, rain and more, the much anticipated pattern-changing cold front has passed through, and calmer weather will return in its wake.
The winds will still remain elevated into the day Friday. However, they will be not be coming from the south anymore; they will be from the west-northwest. That does two things for us. First, it will really lower the dew point, and we’ll have that fall feeling back. Secondly, it will remove the clouds. A mostly sunny sky will be in place.
Sustained winds around 15 mph will be expected, along with gusts around 30 mph. We’ll call it a breezy day. More notably, you’ll notice the change in temperature. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Chilly, but actually just a bit below average.
The most impactful part of this weekend’s weather will be the potential for the end of the growing season. Friday evening, temperatures will fall through the 50s and into the 40s. It’ll be a great night for a campfire. After midnight, the shore will level out, but the mainland temperatures will continue to drop. Come sunrise Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid-30s for those west of the Garden State Parkway. Parts of the Pine Barrens will hit 32 degrees. It will most likely be our first widespread frost of the season. Protect your plants.
Saturday and Sunday can be grouped to about the same weather. High pressure will sit nearby, keeping us bright during the day and clear at night. Saturday will sit around 60 degrees in most spots, while a little extra chill will sit in for Sunday. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back Saturday night. A few columns ago, I said we were transitioning from mid-fall to late fall weather, and Sunday will be a late fall day. It will be chilly enough for an extra layer all day long.
If the growing season doesn’t end Friday night, it most likely will Sunday night into Monday morning. The clear sky and calm winds will promote very quick cooling on the mainland, also known as radiational cooling. Everywhere west of the Parkway will be around 32. Even just on the mainland we will be in the mid-30s, with the shore in the low 40s.
A new high pressure system will then slip right in between two storm systems to give us a dry start to next week. In fact, the dry weather should continue through Thursday. Temperatures will stay around seasonable for both highs and lows.
Finally, I’m happy to report that the drought has ended in New Jersey. The update came Thursday. A few spots remain “abnormally dry,” which is like a predrought condition. That was the first time we were in a drought since April 2017.
