ATLANTIC COUNTY
ABSECON: 7 to 9 p.m., 9/11 Memorial behind City Hall on Mill Road. 609-272-1469.
SOMERS POINT: 8:30 a.m., Patriots Park, Bethel Road and 1st Street, ceremonial bell rung at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m., the times the planes hit the twin towers. Sponsored by Somers Point Police and Fire Departments.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
AVALON: 8:45 a.m. veterans and the community will gather in Avalon to honor the memory of the lives lost in the September 11 terrorist attacks; speech from Mayor Pagliughi, songs from the 7 Mile Singers and Avalon Elementary School choir, presentations by American Legion Post #331, prayers from local spiritual leaders and more; September 11th Memorial at 21st Street and Dune Drive. AvalonBoro.net.
CAPE MAY: 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.; bring a chair; the cove, west end of Beach Avenue. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 3:30 p.m. in front of the Cape May County Administration Building, 4 Moore Road.
NORTH WILDWOOD: 8:40 a.m., 15th Street Fire Station, 15th and Central avenues. 609-522-2955 or NorthWildwood.com.
OCEAN CITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; includes music, prayer and reflections on the memory of lives lost and on the community spirit that was renewed in the wake of the tragedy; in front of the Fire Department headquarters between Fifth and Sixth streets on Asbury Avenue. OceanCityVacation.com.
SEA ISLE CITY: 9 to 10 a.m.; rain location 4501 Park Road; Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. 609-263-4461, ext. 1245 or VisitSICNJ.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; honors those who have fallen or suffered grievous harm on this day of disaster; Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Osprey Point, Seaville; if inclement weather service will be held at the Osprey Point Clubhouse. 609-390-8006.
WILDWOOD CREST: 5:30 p.m., Turtle Gut Park, New Jersey and Miami avenues. 609-522-5176 or VisitWildwoodCrest.org.
