ATLANTIC COUNTY
ABSECON: 7 to 9 p.m., 9/11 Memorial behind City Hall on Mill Road. 609-272-1469.
ATLANTIC CITY: 10 a.m.; Saracini-O’Neill 911 Memorial Ceremony to honor resort natives Victor Saracini and John O’Neill, who perished in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; Jackson Avenue and the Boardwalk. cbevilacqua@cityofatlanticcity.org.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP: 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, Main Street and Route 50, Mays Landing. This year’s event will include the reading of three speeches given by President George W. Bush after the tragedies, intermixed with four verses of “Hallelujah” specially created for this occasion.
LONGPORT: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; hosted by Longport’s American Legion Post and first responders; Thomas B. Reed Park, 27th and Oberon avenues, Longport. 609-432-3361.
MARGATE: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; Margate City Fire Department Station 1, Ventnor and Washington avenues. 609-822-1129 or MargateHasMore.com.
SOMERS POINT: 8:30 a.m., Patriots Park, Bethel Road and 1st Street, ceremonial bell rung at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m., the times the planes hit the Twin Towers. Speaker will be George McNally. Sponsored by Somers Point Police and Fire Departments.
CAPE MAY COUNTY
AVALON: 8:45 a.m. veterans and the community will gather in Avalon to honor the memory of the lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks; speech from Mayor Pagliughi, songs from the 7 Mile Singers and Avalon Elementary School choir, presentations by American Legion Post 331, prayers from local spiritual leaders and more; September 11th Memorial at 21st Street and Dune Drive. AvalonBoro.net.
CAPE MAY: 6:15 to 8:30 p.m.; Kiwanis Patriot Day ceremony; bring a chair; The Cove, west end of Beach Avenue. 609-884-9565 or DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE: 3:30 p.m. in front of the Cape May County Administration Building, 4 Moore Road.
NORTH WILDWOOD: 8:40 a.m.; hosted by the City of North Wildwood, Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941, and other patriotic organizations; 15th Street Fire Station, 15th and Central avenues; in case of rain, event will move indoors at the Recreation Center, 9th and Central avenues. 609-522-2955 or 609-729-5832 or NorthWildwood.com.
OCEAN CITY: 6 to 7 p.m.; includes music, prayer and reflections on the memory of lives lost and on the community spirit that was renewed in the wake of the tragedy. The ceremony was moved indoors due to the weather, and will now be located indoors at the Ocean City Tabernacle at 550 Wesley Avenue. OceanCityVacation.com.
SEA ISLE CITY: 9 to 10 a.m.; rain location 4501 Park Road; Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. 609-263-4461, ext. 1245 or VisitSICNJ.com.
UPPER TOWNSHIP: 10 to 10:30 a.m.; honors those who have fallen or suffered grievous harm on this day of disaster; Sgt. William R. Godfrey Memorial Park, 1731 Route 9, Osprey Point, Seaville; if inclement weather, service will be held at the Osprey Point Clubhouse. 609-390-8006.
WILDWOOD: 1 to 2 p.m.; hosted by the Wildwood Fire Department, Police Department, City Commissioners, Community Leaders and the Wildwood Business Improvement District; Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave., Downtown Wildwood. 609-523-1602 or DOOWW.com.
WILDWOOD CREST: 5:30 p.m., Turtle Gut Park, New Jersey and Miami avenues. 609-522-5176 or VisitWildwoodCrest.org.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY
VINELAND: 6 p.m.; 2018 Patriot Day Ceremony hosted by the City of Vineland; includes members of the Vineland Fire, Police, and Emergency Medical Services, elected officials, and invited guests; Vineland Fire Headquarters, 110 N. Fourth St. 856-691-2480.
