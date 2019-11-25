We’ll go from warm to wintry for the rest of the week.
Let’s start with the warm on Tuesday. We will start out in the upper 30s on the mainland and the low 40s at the shore. So, pretty seasonable for this time of the year. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
However, southwest winds will be the fuel needed to boost us into T-shirt weather category. Afternoon high temperatures will be about 60 in Sea Isle City and the shore. Out on the mainland, expect low 60s through. You’ll have no issues traveling to and from friends and family and all outdoor activities will be a go. Might I suggest decorating for the holiday in the mild weather, before the temperatures turn?
If you can’t do it Tuesday, don’t worry, Wednesday won’t be all that bad. High temperatures will be about the same, so low 60s. The difference will be that a low pressure system will move through New England on Wednesday. That, in conjunction with a high pressure system to the south, will kick up the winds during the afternoon.
Downed tree branches, toppled-over lawn furniture and tricky traveling in taller vehicles will be possible at the shore. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph from the southwest, with gusts about 40 mph. On the mainland, it’ll be a regular breezy day, with gusts in the 30s.
In terms of rain, most of you will be dry for most of the time. Isolated showers will occur between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Given the nature of the system, it’ll be harder to be any more specific than that. Again, though, Wednesday will be far from a washout.
The 2019-20 winter outlook is stormy, with early shots of arctic air. The potential for tric…
A light jacket will be needed heading out Wednesday night, as many of us meet up with old friends. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
After midnight, a cold front will pass. No rain will come from this, but the winds will switch to a chilly northwest direction. Winds will remain elevated, too, staying sustained around 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. That will likely result in Thanksgiving having falling temperatures throughout the day.
High temperatures will likely be reached during the early morning. Then, we’ll have a slow descent. It will be in the mid-40s by noon, feeling like the 30s. That’s nothing unusual for us, but enough to put the coat on during high school football games.
By the afternoon, I’d expect it to feel wintry. We’ll at least have a mostly sunny sky to combat some of the chill, plus friends and families to warm us up inside.
The winter outlook in South Jersey appears to be one with more snow shoveling and more bundl…
Finally, we entered the coldest third of the year Sunday. If you take all 365 (or 366, like in 2020) days of the year and average each one out, the coldest 33% of them just got underway. When do we pull out? March 21, one day after the vernal equinox. Average highs will stay below 54 degrees and average lows will stay at or below 35 degrees during this time.
