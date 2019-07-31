Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
There's enough ingredients for powerful storms to come through South Jersey on Wednesday that a severe thunderstorm watch has been put into effect.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
The watch, which will go through 9 p.m., was issued by the Storm Prediction Center, a government agency out of Oklahoma. The alert is in effect for all of South Jersey.
As typical with big time heat, the big time storm potential is often the only way to bring a cooler change. As of 3:30 p.m., storms have stayed out of the region. This should continue until 4:30 p.m., if not later. That being said, a shower can form before that.
Like hurricanes and tornadoes, severe thunderstorms have five different categories to distin…
The threat goes until midnight to 2 a.m, with storms ending afterwards. The highest risk for severe weather will be between 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Damaging wind gusts will be the main concern during this time, with isolated areas of wind damage expected. Power outages will be possible. On July 23, more than 300,000 people did not have service, according to the Associated Press. However, southeastern New Jersey was largely sparred.
Isolated areas of roadway will be likely as well. This will be in particular for the shore communities and urban areas. Stream and creek flooding will be a concern to a lesser extent. Flash flood guidance on Tuesday morning shows that 3 to 4 inches of rain will be needed to cause issues.
Finally, in a year when five tornadoes have struck New Jersey, and a record 16 tornado warnings issued by the National Weather Service, a weak one will not be ruled out along the sea breeze front. However, this will be a low risk.
The front will then linger just to our south on Thursday and Friday, bringing renewed afternoon and evening storm risks.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
Increasing clouds with storms after 3 to 5 p.m., which may be severe and bring roadway flooding.
Storms, possible severe with flooding, last until 12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Patchy fog may develop late.
Partly sunny with scattered p.m. storms. It will not be a washout.
More clouds than sun with a spotty inland storm.
A mix of clouds and sun with scattered p.m. thunderstorms.
This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.