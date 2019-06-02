MOUNT HOLLY — Much of the mid-Atlantic area is under a severe thunderstorm watch for Sunday evening.
At 3:05 p.m., The National Weather Service issued the warning until 10 p.m.
The severe thunderstorm watch area is spans all of New Jersey and Delaware and extends into southeast Pennsylvania and portions of Maryland east of Baltimore.
Primary threats of the storm may include large hail and isolated large hail, up to two inches in diameter, events and scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
