Windy Day
The skin from a sign swirls in the wind atop a store on Atlantic Avenue and New Jersey. Monday February 13 2017 strong winds gust through Atlantic City. (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

 Ben Fogletto / Staff Photographer

Howling winds, with the potential to cause power outages and downed tree branches, is imminent in the region. Therefore, the National Weather Service has changed the high wind watch to a high wind warning. 

The watch, in effect from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Sunday is in effect for the potential of damaging wind gusts. All of The Press' coverage region is in included in the alert. 

High Wind Watch

A high wind warning will be in effect for the counties in bright brown for parts of Sunday and Monday. 

A soaking rain will fall Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Winds will be from the southwest on Sunday morning, gusts in the 30s. However, a cold front passes midday which will flip the wind direction to the northwest and raise gusts to around 40 mph. The rain will end during this time, too. A second cold front late on Sunday will bump winds up another notch. 

Wind Gusts Sunday to Monday

The North American Model shows winds gusts near 50 mph in South Jersey late Sunday into Monday. 

On Sunday evening, expect sustained winds at 20-30 mph, with gusts in the 40s. Then, winds will take another step up on Monday morning. Gusts around 50 mph will be likely, with offshore winds blowing even higher.

In addition to power outages, tree damage and potential harm to high profile vehicles, toppled over lawn furniture and garbage can will be common place. The saturated ground will only add to the potential for disruptions, as the ground becomes weaker.   

Furthermore, the strong winds will cause issues on the water. A gale watch will be in effect for the same times as the high wind watch. The northwest direction of the wind likely be cause a blowout tide for a few sports during the Monday evening low tide. The forecast tide gauge at Ocean City shows this.

Ocean City

The forecasts at the tide gauge in Ocean City show low water levels during the Monday p.m. high tide. Low water levels make it possible for boats and vessels to become stuck.

Tags

Meteorologist

This is my first newspaper but not my first forecast for NJ. I graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology from Rutgers. Two TV internships gave me a taste for the newsroom. Then, after nearly 4 years in private NJ weather, I'm forecasting South Jersey for you.

