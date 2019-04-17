EHT Nest Webcam Meteor on April 16

Numerous reports coming out of the mid-Atlantic Tuesday night suggest that a meteor streaked across the sky. 

Just before 11 p.m., observations of a fireball came in to the American Meteor Society's (AMS) website, from Pennsylvania to Virginia; 325 reports were received in total. Of those reports, 12 were sent from Atlantic County, while four were from Cape May County. 

325 reports came in from the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday night after a fireball moved across the night sky just around 11 p.m. 

Ricky C., of Dennis Township, described it as "A loud explosion noise as the ball of light moved downward... A second explosion noise occurred right after the ball of light disappeared" on the AMS page. 

Ricky also reported that it the fireball might have broken up into pieces at the end of his sight line. 

Sean Finnegan's home security camera in Egg Harbor Township caught the streaking spectacle dash across the night sky. The meteor first shows itself as a bright light in the corner of the footage, before the celestial object itself moved in. 

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's newest satellite, Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite (GOES) 16, had the meteor show up on its Geostationary Lightning Mapper, a new feature of the satellite. 

The annual Lyrid meteor shower is active each year from April 16 to the 25, according to EarthSky, though it is not known yet whether or not this incident came from that. 

