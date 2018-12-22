The end-of-the-week storm will carry little effects into the weekend. A pair of high pressure systems bring mostly quiet weather into the holiday.
The rain is largely over. Any showers will end by 6 a.m. on Saturday. Then, strong northwest winds will funnel in, sustained at 16-24 mph. Gusts will be near 40 mph! While this will dry us out, the clouds will still be slow to depart. Expect more clouds than sun for the day.
High temperatures will still be a little above average for this time of year, around 50 degrees.
Saturday night will finally see the clouds clear away, as we settle down with the weather. Winds will flip from the northwest to west. Lows will range from the mid-20s on the mainland to around freezing at the shore.
We then go into Sunday, which will start with plenty of sunshine. Doing last-minute holiday shopping? This will be the better of the two days to go to Cape May or Smithville for the day, as examples. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s, which will be seasonable for this time of year and aided by plenty of morning sun. It will feel pretty comfortable as long as you have the jacket on.
We will then track a piece of energy that will scurry across the country. We look to be in the bull’s-eye for this on Sunday, but it will be a weak shot. Showers will develop between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m. However, coverage will be hit or miss.
Those north of the Atlantic City Expressway on the mainland could see a snow and rain mix. Even if it does though, the warm preceding conditions will make any flakes hard to accumulate. Elsewhere, expect any showers to be rain. Lows will be at or just above freezing.
Traveling on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day we will have little to no weather issues. High pressure will dominate. The only thing to consider will be the strong northwest winds on Monday, sustained around 15 mph. Otherwise, Santa will bring a seasonable South Jersey day.
Expect highs in the mid-40s, with a mostly to partly sunny sky.
