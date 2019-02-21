Clouds
We get a calm end to the week Friday. But before the weekend ends, the wind roars in to possibly create issues. In between? Well, we have to deal with some rain.

Taking one last look at snowfall totals across South Jersey — they wound up between 1 and 3 inches. Totals for the shore in Cape May County, as well as south of Cape May Court House, were under an inch.

Friday morning temperatures will be mild for late February again, in the mid-30s. Just the regular winter jacket will do.

High pressure will be overhead throughout the day. However, there will be a blanket of high clouds that provides a milky look to the sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s, right on target.

Clouds will thicken Friday night. Still, no umbrella will be needed heading out. Temperatures slide through the 40s. By Saturday morning, expect a dark sky, with temperatures in the mid 30s.

Our next storm system will move through. High pressure will move away. Without any real cold air at the start, we expect an all-rain storm. The wet weather will begin between 1 and 4 p.m., from south to north. Rain falls for the rest of the day, making it a washout, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Rain will be heavy at times during the evening. Then, a warm front will lift after midnight. Going into the warm sector, we will taper down to just showers. Temperatures hold steady overnight.

The cold front will bring a final shot of steady rain Sunday morning. Carry the rain gear with you. By the afternoon, all will be dry, and the sun will start to come out. With a strong southerly wind in the morning, highs will surge into the low 60s well inland. The shores, capped by the colder ocean, will hold to the mid 50s.

The afternoon will see strong northwest winds and we could be talking about the potential for power outages and small tree branches being knocked over. Sustained winds of 20-25 mph will be likely. Gusts in the 40s look likely. Once you rise above 45 mph, you start to worry about issues. We will monitor this as we go into the weekend.

