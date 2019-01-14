Update: Well, the snow is over, South Jersey. I fielded some names from you as to what it should be called. @TravelwdavDave on Twitter said 'South Jersey Express' on and @WxmanFranz suggested, among other things, 'South Jersey Swiper'.
breaking
Thank you for Reading. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Update: Well, the snow is over, South Jersey. I fielded some names from you as to what it should be called. @TravelwdavDave on Twitter said 'South Jersey Express' on and @WxmanFranz suggested, among other things, 'South Jersey Swiper'.