South Jersey has not officially entered drought stage, but browning lawns and constant watering is a part of a well below average month of rain in June. 

As of Monday, Atlantic City International Airport was 0.52 inches below average for rainfall in June, Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City was 1.08 inches below average, while Millville Executive Airport was 1.30 inches below. It's not severe, but it's enough to brown our lawns and requiring constant watering of our gardens and farms.

The United States Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday. As of June 25, only the Delmarva portion of Maryland is in any type of drought stage nearby, staying "abnormally dry". 

