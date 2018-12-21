Atlantic City International Airport has recorded more than 66 inches of precipitation this year, breaking 70-year record, according to unofficial data.
Official numbers, maintained by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will likely not be available until Saturday morning.
However, unofficial data, which was taken from a tool maintained by NOAA, indicates the total precipitation Thursday through 11 a.m. today has surpassed the 65.8 inches recorded in 1948.
From Thursday up until 11 a.m. on Friday, the airport has been drenched in 1.54 inches of rain. This brought flooded roadways and slow travels for parts of the region on Friday morning.
When that is added to what has already fallen this year, a total of 66.12 inches of precipitation puts 2018 alone at the top spot for the wettest year since records started to be kept in 1943.
1:00 p.m. update: All of the flood warnings have been expired. The steady rain has cleared S…
As for the state as a whole,
“We are solidly in second place, but need a few inches statewide to get close, which just may occur. Unless we really get clobbered with this event and then perhaps with some more precipitation before year’s end, it may be too close to call until late month preliminary statewide estimates start coming in,” David A. Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist, said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates
