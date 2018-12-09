The powerful coast-to-coast storm that will bring heavy snow, ice and flooding rains to the South will very likely miss South Jersey. Then, quieter weather takes us into the start of the new week.
Sunday morning will start with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be quite varied again to start the day. Expect teens in the Pine Barrens, with mid to upper 20s at the shore. Either way, it will be a wintry start.
The center of the low pressure system will pass off the North Carolina coast during the afternoon. While we do sometimes see rain or snow from storms that pass near a similar point, high pressure will stuff most of the moisture in Delaware, keeping most of us precipitation free. Yes, there will be clouds, but holiday lighting or shopping will still be a go. Highs will flirt around 40 degrees, again.
The majority of you will definitely be dry. For those in Cape May county, Maurice River and Commercial Township, a rain/snow shower or two may sneak into the region after 3 p.m. If it does, don’t worry too much about it. We are talking, at most, a half inch of slushy wet snow that will not make traveling very tricky. It could very well just be rain, too.
This will continue into the overnight hours. Most will be dry, just keep in the back of your mind the potential for rain or snow showers in the places I listed above! By sunrise Monday morning, the sun will already be starting to come out, as the system clears the East Coast.
Increasing sunshine won’t cut much of the chill, as we will remain around 40 degrees. 40 degrees is not overtly cold for this time of year, but we have been in a persistent chill, which will make the month run below average in the temperature department.
Lows will drop into the 20s on Monday night, lowest in the Pine Barrens.
Tuesday will be another 40-ish degree day. Winds will be a little elevated from the north-northeast, but I won’t call it a windy day. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail.
Wednesday will be a quiet day. There’s no real air mass dominating the landscape. Hump day won’t be a bumpy ride, especially with calm winds and a full amount of sunshine. Highs hang around 40.
Turning to coastal flooding, it looks like we will remain dry from the coastal waters Sunday and Monday. With the system staying in North Carolina, water will not be expected to make it ashore.
