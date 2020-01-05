GALLOWAY — Heather Moses, 35, has played sports with the Special Olympics for 27 years. And 11 of her 13 teammates have been with her from the beginning, she said.
Floor hockey is her favorite sport. Her team, Storm Sports from Passaic County, lost their match to the Kingsway Coyotes after three overtime periods Sunday morning at the 2020 Winter Games at Stockton University. She was all smiles, nonetheless.
"I enjoy being with my friends," she said. She's competitive, too, "but it's fun."
Almost 400 athletes, across 17 teams and six divisions based on skill level, battled for a victory Sunday, the culmination of an eight-week season. Saturday and Sunday marked the kick-off of Special Olympics New Jersey's winter sports championships, the tenth year Stockton has held the event. A volleyball tournament was held nearby at Galloway Middle School as well. At the beginning of February, the organization will hold competitions in snowshoeing, cross country skiing and more.
Spectators shouldn't let the the camaraderie and sportsmanship in the air fool them. Right over Moses' shoulder, players sprinted headlong toward the nets, battling their sticks for control of the felt puck. Players argued with referees over questionable calls and shoved one another after the whistle. Coaches leaned over the boards, shouting directions to the athletes.
They are there to win.
"The competition is there because the Special Olympics, their oath is 'Let me win. If I can't win, let me be brave in the attempt," said Storm Sports coach Jake Jacobius, who is leaving coaching after 25 years with the Special Olympics. "Everybody wants to win. So it's nice to try and instill a little bit of that competition while trying to maintain that camaraderie."
It takes countless volunteers to bring an event like the Winter Games together, said Jeremy Davis, Director of Marketing and Communications.
Around 40 Atlantic City Electric employees are among those volunteers.
One of them, Ronnie Town, of Marmora, an external affairs coordinator, has been volunteering for 16 years.
"It's always good to give back to the community and that's what all our volunteers do," Town said. "It's just giving back. It's the right thing to do."
Competition and exercise aside, the social aspect of camaraderie is critical for the athletes. Jacobius said practices and weekly trips for games are often the main social outing for participants on any given week.
Davis said events like this weekend's championships offer a chance at freedom and responsibility.
"It's not just about the sport," Davis said. "It's a whole weekend of social interaction. ... We put them up in a hotel so they're getting away for the weekend, they're with their team, they're away from their parents. They're completely independent. And it's that experience, and the entire experience of the weekend... and then the sport."
