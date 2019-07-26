A meteorologist’s job is easier some days than others. This weekend will be easy like Sunday morning, as high pressure continues to hang on.
You won’t notice much of a difference outside Saturday morning compared to Friday or Thursday. We will start with comfortable weather, and you may have had the windows open all night, making up for all of the air conditioning usage the past weekends. Temperatures again will start in the 60s, with 70-degree readings right along the immediate coast.
High pressure will continue to sit over us, stretching from Nova Scotia to the Deep South. Winds will remain light into the day, though there’ll be a bit of a southeast flow to it.
This southeast flow will keep it a tick lower than Friday. Temperatures will be between 80-85, and with the low humidity is some of the most comfortable weather we’ll get in New Jersey. This will be the day to do that around the home project you put off from the heat last weekend.
Into the evening, temperatures will fall through the 70s. It’ll be great walking around or heading out for the night. Overnight, we’ll again have a healthy fall into the 60s, coolest out in Weymouth and the Pine Barrens, and mildest in Atlantic City and the shore.
Sunday will see that high pressure slide a bit offshore. Southwest to west-southwest winds will fill in around it, blowing into our area. Afternoon highs will be in the mid- to upper 80s, very similar to Friday. You’ll notice a smidgen of humidity in the air, but not enough to call it sticky. I’d imagine there’ll be plenty of late day beach traffic, as people squeeze in the afternoon on the sand.
Monday and Tuesday will both be about the same. The heat will continue to rise. After a pair of mornings in the upper 60s to mid-70s, we will rise up to or just above 90 on the mainland (80s at the shore). Monday will still feel pretty dry, but the sticky weather will return Tuesday, when a heat index of 100 will be expected. Winds will be light out of the southwest.
I am still monitoring our next shot of rain, which does not come until the Wednesday p.m.-Thursday timeframe. No new details have emerged just yet, except the heavy downpours will be likely, and a washout will not be expected.
Also, if you will be around Cape May on Monday, I’ll be there around 2:45 p.m. for my On The Road video series. We’ll talk to Captain Geoff Rife at Cape May Beach Patrol about how water conditions and weather help or hurt certain lifeguards during lifeguard races. Looking forward to be at Exit 0!
