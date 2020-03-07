Island Flooding North Wildwood Stone Harbor

Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive, are surrounded by high tide waters, Monday March 05, 2018. Extreme high tides are lingering along the Southern New Jersey shore, from Friday's coastal storm, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. (Dale Gerhard / Press of Atlantic City)

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer

Another round of coastal flooding will be likely in spots Sunday morning, but that will be the only blip in an otherwise pleasant March day. We will feel the effects of spring fever Monday, with highs well into the 60s for many places.

Spotty minor coastal flooding will be likely during the morning high tide between 7 and 10 a.m. (Here’s a reminder to set your clocks ahead if you haven’t!)

Tide heights should be lower than Saturday morning, and the Delaware bayshore should stay below flood stage. Move your cars if needed.

It’ll be a chilly start to the day. Lows will be in the mid-20s in Millville and the mainland, with upper 20s in Margate and the shore. Will this be our last freeze of the year? The way this winter is going, maybe at the shore.

At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the last freeze, on average, is April 3, but the last freezes have occurred as early as late February. This could be no different. Out on the mainland, our last freezes are typically mid-April, and we haven’t even gotten to our earliest freezes on record, so I doubt we’re done here.

Regardless, we’ll warm up quickly.

The plentiful sunshine and warm, westerly wind will push us up well into the 50s during the afternoon. Walks in the park, a day at the shops in Cape May or Smithville and even outdoor projects will be a go.

Sunday night will cool off slowly as southwesterly winds help prop up the temperatures. We’ll slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening. We’ll start our Monday in the upper 30s on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore.

A pocket of warm air still looks to move overhead for Monday, leading to spring fever in South Jersey. Afternoon highs will be near 70 in places like Hammonton, to low 60s in towns like Northfield, to the upper 50s at the shore (the Delaware Bayshore may not make it past 55, though). Plentiful sunshine will prevail again, and it will make for a stunning day.

Tuesday will begin with morning sun. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, gusting to 30 mph throughout the day. A low-pressure system will move through Northern New England and drag a cold front down during the afternoon. Between 2 and 4 p.m., spotty rain showers will begin. It won’t be a washout, though. That’ll end around midnight. Rainfall totals should be light, under a 10th of an inch.

Wednesday will have a dry period sandwiched between a cold front and another system to come. The result will be a mix of clouds and sun staying in the 60s again out on the mainland. The shore will get sea-breezed and be relegated to the still mild mid-50s.

That next system will bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’ll be a heavier shot of rain than Tuesday.

