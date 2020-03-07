Another round of coastal flooding will be likely in spots Sunday morning, but that will be the only blip in an otherwise pleasant March day. We will feel the effects of spring fever Monday, with highs well into the 60s for many places.
Spotty minor coastal flooding will be likely during the morning high tide between 7 and 10 a.m. (Here’s a reminder to set your clocks ahead if you haven’t!)
Tide heights should be lower than Saturday morning, and the Delaware bayshore should stay below flood stage. Move your cars if needed.
It’ll be a chilly start to the day. Lows will be in the mid-20s in Millville and the mainland, with upper 20s in Margate and the shore. Will this be our last freeze of the year? The way this winter is going, maybe at the shore.
At Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City, the last freeze, on average, is April 3, but the last freezes have occurred as early as late February. This could be no different. Out on the mainland, our last freezes are typically mid-April, and we haven’t even gotten to our earliest freezes on record, so I doubt we’re done here.
Regardless, we’ll warm up quickly.
The plentiful sunshine and warm, westerly wind will push us up well into the 50s during the afternoon. Walks in the park, a day at the shops in Cape May or Smithville and even outdoor projects will be a go.
Sunday night will cool off slowly as southwesterly winds help prop up the temperatures. We’ll slide through the 50s and 40s during the evening. We’ll start our Monday in the upper 30s on the mainland, with mid-40s at the shore.
A pocket of warm air still looks to move overhead for Monday, leading to spring fever in South Jersey. Afternoon highs will be near 70 in places like Hammonton, to low 60s in towns like Northfield, to the upper 50s at the shore (the Delaware Bayshore may not make it past 55, though). Plentiful sunshine will prevail again, and it will make for a stunning day.
Tuesday will begin with morning sun. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, gusting to 30 mph throughout the day. A low-pressure system will move through Northern New England and drag a cold front down during the afternoon. Between 2 and 4 p.m., spotty rain showers will begin. It won’t be a washout, though. That’ll end around midnight. Rainfall totals should be light, under a 10th of an inch.
Wednesday will have a dry period sandwiched between a cold front and another system to come. The result will be a mix of clouds and sun staying in the 60s again out on the mainland. The shore will get sea-breezed and be relegated to the still mild mid-50s.
That next system will bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’ll be a heavier shot of rain than Tuesday.
At Atlantic City International Airport
The first full winter's worth of snowfall data goes back to 1948-1949 at A.C. Airport, located in Egg Harbor Township.
On average, 16.5 inches of snow fall, though this can be heavily influenced by just one snow storm bringing a "season's" worth of snow.
5) 1997-98
The whole season's snow came down to one day. All 3.0 inches of snow fell on Dec. 27.
4) 2001-02
The only winter of the millennium to make the list, 2.6 inches of snow fell.
Most of it, 2.4 inches, came on Jan. 19.
3) 1949-50
Typically, two inches is the threshold where you see the plow out on the road. Even if you added this winter up, it wouldn't be enough to plow, let alone shovel. 1.6 inches was the total.
Jan. 19 is a popular date for the first snowfall in lean years. The first accumulated snowfall this season was also Jan. 19.
2) 1994-95
Second places gets you under an inch for seasonal totals. The 0.8 inches was accomplished by two separate 0.4 inch events in February.
Even if snow did not accumulate anymore, as of Mar. 3, the winter of 2019-2020 would be in the 2 spot for least snowiest.
1) 1972-73
That winter was only saved by a paltry, 0.4 inch event at the airport. South Jersey residents had to hold their breath, though, it wasn't until Feb. 16.
0.4 inches of snow is about the average for Charleston, South Carolina (0.5 inches).
Near Cape May
While the period of record is longer, going back to the winter of 1893-94, records must be taken with a small grain of (road) salt.
Not every year had a person measuring snow. Furthermore, missing days were frequent before the winter of 1974-75.
To account for this, 0 inch seasonal values with more than 1 day missing was excluded.
14.9 inches of snow falls throughout the winter in New Jersey's Southernmost Point.
5) 2011-12
1.8 inches of snow fell in the season. Snow lovers did catch a bit of a break, though, as it came via 4 unique events over time.
4) 1991-92
Like fifth place, the little bit of snow was spread out enough to at least not make it feel like South Florida. 4 events totaled 1.6 inches of snow.
3) 1970-71
It was one and done for one. 1 inch flat fell over the winter, happening the day after Christmas. It was a long winter for snow lovers indeed.
Note, one day of observations was missing from this winter.
Through Mar. 3, the 0.9 inches seen so far in the area would be in the two spot as well.
2) 1994-95
Since the shore typically sees less snow than the mainland, it comes as no surprised that the 2 spot has less snow than the top (bottom) spot for the mainland.
0.2 inches of snow fell back in 1994-95, with South Jersey snow lovers waiting until mid-February for the white gold.
This is on part with an average winter in Dixie's Sunny Shores. Mobile, Alabama, has an average of that amount per year.
1) 1972-73
Being located on a Cape, the surrounding three bodies of water do a valiant job of flipping to snow. It's no wonder why locals call Cape May County "The Cape May Bubble".
Well, talk about a bubble effect. A big, fat 0 inches of snow accumulated that winter. This put Cape May in the company of Miami, Phoenix and San Diego that winter.
One day is missing in the record and that was in February. Given that Atlantic City International Airport reported 0.4 inches of snow during the month, it's entirely possible that no snow fell that February down at Exit 0.
