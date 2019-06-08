High pressure finally gives in to a potent storm system in the Deep South on Sunday, before a pair of nearly identical systems bring rain to parts of Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
We'll start the morning with a blanket of high clouds over the sun as onshore winds continue. This has been our pattern since Friday, and we have to thank high pressure from keeping us just far enough away from the wet weather over the past two days. That, though, will come to an end, for some, on Sunday.
It's 2:30 p.m. on Friday and if you look at your phone, you'll see that it says we're under …
Temperatures will be mild to start, in the upper 60s to the low 70s. With a southeast wind, we'll start to draw in rain bands from the storm system.
Here's what to know - It will not be a washout anywhere. So, if you have outdoor work or plans that only require a short period of time or not sensitive to rain, you'll be ok. That being said, the further south you are, the wetter one will be. In fact Ocean County could escape the whole day rain-free. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
Sunday evening will be the same story. I don't believe it's until 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. that the steadier rain bands will move into the whole region. Any rain band will likely bring heavy rain and there is the risk for roadway, stream and creek flooding. A thunderstorm will not be ruled out as well. Something else to keep in mind with be minor stage coastal flooding for those of you along the Delaware Bay and Cape May County with the early a.m. high tide. Move your cars if you need to.
Coastal flooding will always be a concern, and that concern has steadily increased in recent…
Monday morning will continue to have pockets of rain, so bring the rain gear out the door. During the midday or afternoon, a warm front will lift north. As we get into the "warm sector" we'll be drier and warmer. Highs will approach 80 degrees. The afternoon and evening should be dry.
Then, a cold front will march in on Tuesday. You can expect 1-3 hours of rain sometimes between 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. Rain will be heavy and keep the potential for severe weather in the back of your minds.
Tuesday actually has the potential to be a nice day. Once the cold front passes, dry air will quickly fill in and by the afternoon, we'll have sun. It'll be wonderful for most outdoor activities, with highs near 80.
Wednesday will be our reprieve from the unsettled pattern. High pressure noses in just enough to keep us bright, dry and seasonable. However, as we go into Thursday and Friday, showers and storms will be around. We'll get into another set up where a warm front passage is followed by a cold front passage.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.