Spring will have sprung in South Jersey on Thursday. For many, a pair of 60-degree days will be in the cards Thursday and Friday, though one looks much different than the other.
High pressure remains in control of the region, though it has slid offshore.
That has promoted a “return flow,” or southwest winds, around the clockwise spinning high pressure system. Temperatures around sunrise Thursday morning will be in the mid to upper 30s, around seasonable (note that our average low will be 32 degrees, if the 60-degree days don’t get you in the spring spirit).
We will have a blanket of clouds over us throughout the day. However, they should be of the mid- to high-level variety, giving us a hazy appearance to the sky.
So, yes, go out and enjoy. Highs will be around 60 degrees for many people. The exceptions will be east of the parkway and along the Delaware bayshore, where the chilly ocean will make it 5-10 degrees cooler.
It will then just turn cloudy come Thursday night. Southwest winds will continue to blow in, and the result will be a very mild night. Expect 50s for much of the night. The heat will not need to work too hard in your house. By early Friday morning, it will only be in the upper 40s. You will only need a light jacket.
A cold front will then still move across the region, bringing showers. Expect some areas of fog in the morning. Rain showers likely will start midday, though I would not rule out a shower ahead of the front early. The main “show” will be during the afternoon. Only scattered showers will be expected, with perhaps a period of rain around the Friday p.m. commute. Flooding issues will be unlikely. Highs will be around 55-60 degrees everywhere, with a southwest wind around 15 mph.
The rain will end between 9 p.m. and midnight. The front will sweep through, and we will turn to a strong northwest wind. However, we will not have a sharp drop in temperatures. Saturday morning’s high will be in the mid 40s. Then, during the day, temperatures will stay around 50 degrees.
I know there’s a few polar bear plunges and St. Patrick’s Day parades around. Expect it to be very similar to last Saturday.
Also, as someone who took four semesters of calculus in college, I’d be remiss if I didn’t end by saying happy pi day.
