A rainy front will slowly win a battle over drying high pressure Saturday, bringing spotty showers. A surge of warm air will move in for Sunday, bringing widespread temperatures in the 60s and 70s, before March exits like a lamb.
If you live south of Route 40, rain will fall for most of you as the sun rises Saturday morning. Rain has slowly been moving in from the southwest, all thanks to a warm front just to our south. However, the remnants from Friday afternoon’s and evening’s dry weather will remain. Drying high pressure will move through New England, preventing rain from overspreading the whole region early in the morning.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
After about 10 a.m., expect scattered showers everywhere. It will not be an all-day soaker. However, it will be tough to pinpoint the driest times of the day. My advice: If you planned to do yardwork for a few hours Saturday, move it to another day. If you wanted to get a walk or run in, you’ll be able to squeeze that in.
Regardless, it will be a gloomy day. A strong east-southeast wind of 15-25 mph will blow. Drizzle will accompany the showers. Highs will be in the low 50s.
Saturday evening will continue the story, as temperatures fall into the upper 40s. There will be a turning point, though. Temperatures will rise back into the 50s overnight as the warm front slowly crosses. After midnight, rain will still be likely north of the White Horse Pike, but places like Cape May and Commercial Township should be dry.
By 8 a.m. Sunday, the whole region likely will be dry. The sun will begin to peak out as the warm front pushes further away. With that sun, as well as southwesterly winds, will come pastel color clothing worthy of warm temperatures.
Much of the mainland will be well into the 70s. A few spots near Hammonton may touch 80. Along the ocean, we’ll be in the upper 60s -- still warm, too. The Delaware Bay shore will be the coldest, as it typically is this time of year, around 60. Get out and enjoy the outdoors, safely.
The spring equinox will start at 11:49 p.m. Thursday in the Northern Hemisphere, the earlies…
After 4 p.m., a cold front will march through, putting an end to the balmy March weather. However, it will be mostly sucked dry of moisture by then. So, just a very spotty shower or thunderstorm will be expected into the evening.
Sunday night will be a good one to leave the windows open. We’ll fall into the 60s and bottom out in the mid-50s. Wrap around northerly air on the backside of the cold front and it will mean a good amount of sunshine for us. We will cool down, but still stay seasonable on either side of 60 degrees.
March will exit dry and seasonable. However, April 1 will have a trick up its sleeve, as a coastal storm lurks nearby.
